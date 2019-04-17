AMC : WE TV RENEWS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH LONGSTANDING PARTNER, OFF THE FENCE

NEW YORK, NY - April 17, 2019 - WE tv announced today that they have re-upped an exclusive distribution agreement with leading global unscripted distributor, Off the Fence. WE tv and Off the Fence have been partners for over a decade. The agreement will see Off the Fence distributing more than 1,200 hours of all media content internationally and on the domestic side, 2,000+ hours of second window linear television.

As a popular destination for viewers looking for interesting storylines with authentic and relatable characters, WE tv's slate of original programming includes Love After Lockup (33×60′), a reality docu-follow in which couples finally meet their loved one upon release from prison. Other hits include Growing Up Hip Hop (50×60′) and Growing up Hip Hop Atlanta (28×60′), which follow the next generation of hip hop royalty as they attempt to step outside the shadow of their famous families. The WE tv slate also includes LA Hair, Kendra on Top and Patti Stanger's Million Dollar Matchmaker among many others. WE tv's brand defining shows have helped make the network the #1 cable network for African-American women and adults on Thursday nights as well as a top five destination for women on Friday nights.

'We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Off the Fence and are incredibly proud of the work we've done together over the years,' said Theresa Patiri, SVP of Production and Business Affairs for WE tv. 'The supportive team at Off the Fence have been instrumental in working to expand our audiences around the world.'

Ludo Dufour, Managing Director Sales & Coproduction's, Off the Fence added: 'WE tv constantly deliver bold and compelling programming, which develops organically season after season and delivers fantastic ratings for our clients internationally, while engaging their digitally connected and social media-driven audiences. We are very excited to continue distributing WE tv's content and look forward to continuing to expand the brand thanks to our broadcast partners worldwide.'

About WE tv:

With compelling, can't miss unscripted shows, WE tv's programming is fueled by personalities and relationships filled with purpose and passion. WE tv welcomes everyone and creates an inclusive experience across all platforms: on TV, online, on demand, and social media, embracing how today's digitally savvy, socially engaged audiences connect through content, using it as a catalyst to drive conversation and build community. WE tv is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and its sister channels include AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV.

About Off the Fence:

Off the Fence is a leading non-fiction content company of global scale and reach, producing and distributing exceptional factual programming. Owned by ZDF Enterprises since 2019, and established in 1994, Off the Fence is a 360 factual content company. OTF develop, finance, produce and co-produce international non-fiction programmes across a range of genres including Natural History, Science, Travel & Adventure, Lifestyle, History, People & Culture, Crime and Feature Docs.

For more information, please visit www.offthefence.com

