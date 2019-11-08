AMCON Distributing Company : Reports Results for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2019

AMCON Distributing Company (“AMCON”) (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha, Nebraska based consumer products company is pleased to announce fully diluted earnings per share of $5.25 on net income available to common shareholders of $3.2 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. AMCON incurred a loss of $0.41 per fully diluted share on a net loss available to common shareholders of $0.2 million for the fourth fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019.

“We are pleased with our results for fiscal 2019. Our management philosophy and tradition of sustained excellence in customer service has positioned AMCON as a leader in the Convenience Distribution Industry,” said Christopher H. Atayan, AMCON’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He further noted, “We continue to expect a heightened level of capital expenditures in the coming years to support various strategic initiatives such as enhancements to our foodservice platform, investments in information technology, expansion of our geographic reach, and the continued redevelopment of our retail health food stores. In addition, we are seeking strategic acquisition opportunities.”

The wholesale distribution segment reported revenues of $1.3 billion and operating income of $17.3 million for fiscal 2019, and revenues and operating income of $356.7 million and $6.2 million, respectively, for the fourth fiscal quarter of fiscal 2019. The retail health food segment reported revenues of $44.2 million and an operating loss of $4.7 million for fiscal 2019, and revenues of $10.2 million and an operating loss of $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

“Our customer base is growing and we are expanding our territories to serve them,” said Andrew C. Plummer, AMCON’s President and Chief Operating Officer. He further noted, “We completed the redevelopment of our Bismarck, ND facility in the second half of the fiscal year and are proud to report the operational efficiencies and new capabilities these investments are providing to customers. The fall trade show season was well received by our customer base and enthusiastically supported by our vendor community. We are also delighted to announce the promotion of Douglas Sperry and Chad Pickel to Group Vice Presidents, reflecting their increased operational roles which span multiple branches.”

Mr. Plummer further added, “At September 30, 2019, our shareholders’ equity was $60.8 million, resulting in adjusted book value per share of $106.56. We turned our inventory 19 times and consolidated debt was $64.0 million. At its lowest point during fiscal 2019 our consolidated debt was $16.3 million.”

AMCON’s Healthy Edge Retail Group operates in a highly competitive and challenging environment. The organic and natural vendor community has supported our management team’s efforts to remerchandise our stores. Our strategy is to offer a broad selection of products supported with customer service as an alternative to the capital intensive big box retailers in the segment.

AMCON is a leading wholesale distributor of consumer products, including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and chilled foods, and health and beauty care products with locations in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Tennessee. AMCON also operates twenty-two (22) health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida. The retail stores operate under the names Akin’s Natural Foods www.akins.com in its Midwest market, and Chamberlin's Natural Foods www.chamberlins.com and Earth Origins Market www.earthoriginsmarket.com in its Florida market.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. A number of factors could affect the future results of the Company and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements including, without limitation, availability of sufficient cash resources to conduct its business and meet its capital expenditures needs and the other factors described under Item 1.A. of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. Moreover, past financial performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of future performance. Accordingly, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to all such forward-looking statements.

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September September 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 337,704 $ 520,644 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $0.9 million at September 2019 and September 2018 24,665,620 31,428,845 Inventories, net 102,343,517 78,869,615 Income taxes receivable 350,378 272,112 Prepaid and other current assets 7,148,459 4,940,775 Total current assets 134,845,678 116,031,991 Property and equipment, net 17,655,415 15,768,484 Goodwill 4,436,950 4,436,950 Other intangible assets, net 500,000 3,414,936 Other assets 273,579 301,793 Total assets $ 157,711,622 $ 139,954,154 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 18,647,572 $ 20,826,834 Accrued expenses 8,577,972 8,556,620 Accrued wages, salaries and bonuses 3,828,847 3,965,733 Current maturities of long-term debt 532,747 1,096,306 Total current liabilities 31,587,138 34,445,493 Credit facility 60,376,714 35,428,597 Deferred income tax liability, net 1,823,373 1,782,801 Long-term debt, less current maturities 3,125,644 3,658,391 Other long-term liabilities 42,011 38,055 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized — — Common stock, $.01 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 552,614 shares outstanding at September 2019 and 615,777 shares outstanding at September 2018 8,561 8,441 Additional paid-in capital 23,165,639 22,069,098 Retained earnings 66,414,397 63,848,030 Treasury stock at cost (28,831,855 ) (21,324,752 ) Total shareholders’ equity 60,756,742 64,600,817 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 157,711,622 $ 139,954,154

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Fiscal Years Ended September 2019 2018 Sales (including excise taxes of $370.2 million and $368.4 million, respectively) $ 1,392,388,157 $ 1,322,306,658 Cost of sales 1,308,364,726 1,245,375,460 Gross profit 84,023,431 76,931,198 Selling, general and administrative expenses 72,182,883 66,781,234 Depreciation and amortization 2,617,591 2,318,146 Impairment charges 2,873,269 1,912,877 77,673,743 71,012,257 Operating income 6,349,688 5,918,941 Other expense (income): Interest expense 1,598,864 1,194,373 Other (income), net (61,119 ) (54,042 ) 1,537,745 1,140,331 Income from operations before income taxes 4,811,943 4,778,610 Income tax expense 1,609,000 1,164,000 Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,202,943 $ 3,614,610 Basic earnings per share available to common shareholders $ 5.36 $ 5.47 Diluted earnings per share available to common shareholders $ 5.25 $ 5.38 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 597,961 660,925 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 609,836 672,449 Dividends declared and paid per common share $ 1.00 $ 1.00

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Additional Common Stock Treasury Stock Paid in Retained Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Total Balance, October 1, 2017 831,438 $ 8,314 (153,432 ) $ (13,601,302 ) $ 20,825,919 $ 60,935,911 $ 68,168,842 Dividends on common stock, $1.00 per share — — — — — (702,491 ) (702,491 ) Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards 12,651 127 — — 1,243,179 — 1,243,306 Repurchase of common stock — — (74,880 ) (7,723,450 ) — — (7,723,450 ) Net income — — — — — 3,614,610 3,614,610 Balance September 30, 2018 844,089 $ 8,441 (228,312 ) $ (21,324,752 ) $ 22,069,098 $ 63,848,030 $ 64,600,817 Dividends on common stock, $1.00 per share — — — — — (636,576 ) (636,576 ) Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards 11,950 120 — — 1,096,541 — 1,096,661 Repurchase of common stock — — (75,113 ) (7,507,103 ) — — (7,507,103 ) Net income — — — — — 3,202,943 3,202,943 Balance, September 30, 2019 856,039 $ 8,561 (303,425 ) $ (28,831,855 ) $ 23,165,639 $ 66,414,397 $ 60,756,742

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Fiscal Years Ended September 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 3,202,943 $ 3,614,610 Adjustments to reconcile net income from operations to net cash flows from (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 2,575,924 2,238,771 Amortization 41,667 79,375 Impairment charges 2,873,269 1,912,877 Gain on sales of property and equipment (13,775 ) (4,070 ) Equity-based compensation 1,299,792 1,271,840 Deferred income taxes 40,572 (553,462 ) Provision for losses on doubtful accounts 21,000 90,000 Inventory allowance 560,610 (291,917 ) Other 3,956 3,955 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 6,742,225 (828,442 ) Inventories (24,034,512 ) (5,056,917 ) Prepaid and other current assets (2,207,684 ) (633,032 ) Other assets 28,214 8,695 Accounts payable (2,247,262 ) 3,295,390 Accrued expenses and accrued wages, salaries and bonuses (262,330 ) 1,563,964 Income taxes receivable (78,266 ) (816,181 ) Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities (11,453,657 ) 5,895,456 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (4,438,280 ) (3,226,107 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 57,200 5,800 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (4,381,080 ) (3,220,307 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving credit facility 1,427,544,804 1,424,929,646 Repayments under revolving credit facility (1,402,596,687 ) (1,418,538,231 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (1,096,306 ) (541,844 ) Repurchase of common stock (7,507,103 ) (7,723,450 ) Dividends on common stock (636,576 ) (702,491 ) Withholdings on the exercise of equity-based awards (56,335 ) (101,200 ) Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities 15,651,797 (2,677,570 ) Net change in cash (182,940 ) (2,421 ) Cash, beginning of period 520,644 523,065 Cash, end of period $ 337,704 $ 520,644 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 1,561,531 $ 1,137,691 Cash paid during the period for income taxes 1,646,694 2,533,643 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information: Equipment acquisitions classified in accounts payable $ 69,253 $ 1,253 Purchase of property financed with debt — 1,575,000 Acquisition of assets financed with debt — 699,717 Issuance of common stock in connection with the vesting and exercise of equity-based awards 1,005,792 1,183,091

FISCAL YEAR 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) First Second Third Fourth Sales $ 344,734 $ 310,716 $ 369,982 $ 366,957 Gross profit 20,632 20,589 20,526 22,276 Income (loss) from operations before income tax expense 1,747 2,196 1,027 (158 ) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 1,245 $ 1,523 $ 666 $ (231 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share available to common shareholders $ 2.02 $ 2.49 $ 1.12 $ (.41 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share available to common shareholders $ 1.99 $ 2.45 $ 1.10 $ (.41 ) FISCAL YEAR 2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) First Second Third Fourth Sales $ 315,513 $ 295,207 $ 349,043 $ 362,543 Gross profit 18,192 17,066 19,113 22,560 Income from operations before income tax expense 1,110 623 1,247 1,799 Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,480 $ 339 $ 785 $ 1,011 Basic earnings per share available to common shareholders $ 2.15 $ 0.49 $ 1.21 $ 1.64 Diluted earnings per share available to common shareholders $ 2.13 $ 0.49 $ 1.18 $ 1.60

The Company’s quarterly earnings per share are based on weighted average shares outstanding for the quarter; therefore the sum of the quarters may not equal the full year earnings per share amount.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The financial measure of adjusted book value per share included in this press release (“adjusted book value per share”) has been determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measurement reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company’s business that, when viewed together with its financial results computed in accordance with GAAP, provides a more complete understanding of factors affecting historical financial performance of the Company. This measure is important to investors interested in determining the amount of book value per share if all potentially dilutive shares were exercised or vested and outstanding. This non-GAAP financial measurement is not intended to be a substitute for the comparable GAAP measurements and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company has defined the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted book value per share as follows:

“Adjusted book value per share” is defined as total shareholders’ equity increased by the impact of proceeds from the exercise of all stock options and vesting of restricted stock units divided by total common shares outstanding plus common shares issuable upon the exercise of all stock options and vesting of restricted stock units.”

September 2019 Number of common shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 552,614 Total shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2019 $ 60,756,742 Book value per share at September 30, 2019 $ 109.94 September 2019 Number of common shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 552,614 Add: common shares potentially issuable for stock options and unvested restricted stock units /1/ 64,601 617,215 Total shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2019 $ 60,756,742 Equity impact if all potential common shares were exercised or vested /1/ 5,013,915 $ 65,770,657 Adjusted book value per share at September 30, 2019 $ 106.56

/1/ Assumes the exercise of all vested and unvested stock options and vesting of all outstanding restricted stock units at September 30, 2019.

