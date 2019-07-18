Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  AMCON Distributing Co    DIT

AMCON DISTRIBUTING CO

(DIT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMCON Distributing : Q3 2019 Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 06:15pm EDT

AMCON DISTRIBUTING COMPANY REPORTS FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF

$1.10 FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

NEWS RELEASE

Omaha, NE, July 18, 2019 - AMCON Distributing Company ("AMCON") (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha, Nebraska based consumer products company is pleased to announce fully diluted earnings per share of $1.10 on net income available to common shareholders of $0.7 million for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"AMCON's emphasis on first class service and reliability is a firm part of our tradition as a leader in the convenience distribution industry. Our leadership team is proactively evaluating strategic facility initiatives to support the growth needs and competitive position of our customer base. As such, we will continue to enthusiastically make investments in people, facilities, and equipment necessary for sustained excellence," said Christopher H. Atayan, AMCON's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He further noted, "Our Healthy Edge Retail Group management team is planning a comprehensive merchandising and point of sale solution to support our objective of being a total wellness solution for our customers."

"We collaborate closely with our customers to design cutting edge foodservice programs that are competitive and profitable for our customers. Our portfolio of foodservice warehouse and fleet assets positions us as a leader in the convenience distribution industry," said Andrew C. Plummer, AMCON's President and Chief Operating Officer. In addition, he noted, "As the convenience industry consolidates, AMCON's platform of technology and history of customer service position the business well for strategic acquisitions." Mr. Plummer further added, "We were pleased to close June 30, 2019 with total shareholders' equity of $65.4 million and consolidated debt of $36.2 million."

AMCON is a leading wholesale distributor of consumer products, including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and chilled foods, and health and beauty care products with locations in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Tennessee. AMCON also operates twenty-two (22) health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida. The retail stores operate under the names Akin's Natural Foods Market www.akins.comin its Midwest market, and Chamberlin's Market & Cafe www.chamberlins.comand Earth Origins Market www.earthoriginsmarket.comin its Florida market.

1

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. A number of factors could affect the future results of the Company and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements including, without limitation, availability of sufficient cash resources to conduct its business and meet its capital expenditures needs and the other factors described under Item 1.A. of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Moreover, past financial performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of future performance. Accordingly, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to all such forward- looking statements.

Visit AMCON Distributing Company's web site at: www.amcon.com

For Further Information Contact:

Christopher H. Atayan

AMCON Distributing Company

Ph 402-331-3727

2

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018

June

September

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash

$

314,007

$

520,644

Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1.0 million at June

2019 and $0.9 million at September 2018

34,459,786

31,428,845

Inventories, net

66,946,540

78,869,615

Income taxes receivable

114,276

272,112

Prepaid and other current assets

10,638,796

4,940,775

Total current assets

112,473,405

116,031,991

Property and equipment, net

17,376,511

15,768,484

Goodwill

4,436,950

4,436,950

Other intangible assets, net

3,373,269

3,414,936

Other assets

282,081

301,793

Total assets

$

137,942,216

$

139,954,154

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

23,403,140

$

20,826,834

Accrued expenses

8,604,004

8,556,620

Accrued wages, salaries and bonuses

2,376,347

3,965,733

Current maturities of long-term debt

808,103

1,096,306

Total current liabilities

35,191,594

34,445,493

Credit facility

32,114,531

35,428,597

Deferred income tax liability, net

1,895,240

1,782,801

Long-term debt, less current maturities

3,260,455

3,658,391

Other long-term liabilities

41,022

38,055

Shareholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized

-

-

Common stock, $.01 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 592,767 shares

outstanding at June 2019 and 615,777 shares outstanding at September 2018

8,561

8,441

Additional paid-in capital

23,185,173

22,069,098

Retained earnings

66,757,379

63,848,030

Treasury stock at cost

(24,511,739)

(21,324,752)

Total shareholders' equity

65,439,374

64,600,817

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

137,942,216

$

139,954,154

3

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

For the three months ended June

For the nine months ended June

2019

2018

2019

2018

Sales (including excise taxes of $98.0 million and $96.2

million, and $274.0 million and $267.9 million,

$

369,981,516

$

349,043,200

$

1,025,431,309

$

959,763,695

respectively)

Cost of sales

349,455,624

329,930,190

963,683,859

905,392,747

Gross profit

20,525,892

19,113,010

61,747,450

54,370,948

Selling, general and administrative expenses

18,513,048

17,008,355

53,861,943

48,981,383

Depreciation and amortization

620,142

614,710

1,869,378

1,683,618

19,133,190

17,623,065

55,731,321

50,665,001

Operating income

1,392,702

1,489,945

6,016,129

3,705,947

Other expense (income):

Interest expense

381,469

261,510

1,100,995

777,065

Other (income), net

(15,446)

(18,615)

(55,081)

(51,158)

366,023

242,895

1,045,914

725,907

Income from operations before income taxes

1,026,679

1,247,050

4,970,215

2,980,040

Income tax expense

361,000

462,000

1,536,000

376,000

Net income available to common shareholders

$

665,679

$

785,050

$

3,434,215

$

2,604,040

Basic earnings per share available to common

shareholders

$

1.12

$

1.21

$

5.65

$

3.85

Diluted earnings per share available to common

shareholders

$

1.10

$

1.18

$

5.56

$

3.79

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

592,768

651,170

607,505

676,103

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

606,278

664,688

617,887

686,576

Dividends declared and paid per common share

$

0.18

$

0.18

$

0.82

$

0.82

4

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Shareholders' Equity

for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

Additional

Common Stock

Treasury Stock

Paid in

Retained

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Capital

Earnings

Total

THREE MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 2018

Balance, April 1, 2018

844,089

$

8,441

(160,085)

$

(14,245,830)

$

22,036,562

$

62,296,042

$

70,095,215

Dividends on common stock, $0.18

per share

-

-

-

-

-

(127,937)

(127,937)

Compensation expense and issuance

of stock in connection with equity-

based awards

-

-

-

-

5,593

-

5,593

Repurchase of common stock

-

-

(68,016)

(7,059,864)

-

-

(7,059,864)

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

785,050

785,050

Balance, June 30, 2018

844,089

$

8,441

(228,101)

$

(21,305,694)

$

22,042,155

$

62,953,155

$

63,698,057

THREE MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 2019

Balance, April 1, 2019

856,039

$

8,561

(263,271)

$

(24,511,598)

$

23,148,372

$

66,203,466

$

64,848,801

Dividends on common stock, $0.18

per share

-

-

-

-

-

(111,766)

(111,766)

Compensation expense and issuance

of stock in connection with equity-

based awards

-

-

-

-

36,801

-

36,801

Repurchase of common stock

-

-

(1)

(141)

-

-

(141)

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

665,679

665,679

Balance, June 30, 2019

856,039

$

8,561

(263,272)

$

(24,511,739)

$

23,185,173

$

66,757,379

$

65,439,374

Additional

Common Stock

Treasury Stock

Paid in

Retained

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Capital

Earnings

Total

NINE MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 2018

Balance, October 1, 2017

831,438

$

8,314

(153,432)

$

(13,601,302)

$

20,825,919

$

60,935,911

$

68,168,842

Dividends on common stock, $0.82

per share

-

-

-

-

-

(586,796)

(586,796)

Compensation expense and issuance

of stock in connection with equity-

based awards

12,651

127

-

-

1,216,236

-

1,216,363

Repurchase of common stock

-

-

(74,669)

(7,704,392)

-

-

(7,704,392)

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

2,604,040

2,604,040

Balance, June 30, 2018

844,089

$

8,441

(228,101)

$

(21,305,694)

$

22,042,155

$

62,953,155

$

63,698,057

NINE MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 2019

Balance, October 1, 2018

844,089

$

8,441

(228,312)

$

(21,324,752)

$

22,069,098

$

63,848,030

$

64,600,817

Dividends on common stock, $0.82

per share

-

-

-

-

-

(524,866)

(524,866)

Compensation expense and issuance

of stock in connection with equity-

based awards

11,950

120

-

-

1,116,075

-

1,116,195

Repurchase of common stock

-

-

(34,960)

(3,186,987)

-

-

(3,186,987)

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

3,434,215

3,434,215

Balance, June 30, 2019

856,039

$

8,561

(263,272)

$

(24,511,739)

$

23,185,173

$

66,757,379

$

65,439,374

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AMCON Distributing Company published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 22:14:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMCON DISTRIBUTING CO
06:15pAMCON DISTRIBUTING : Q3 2019 Earnings
PU
04:14pAMCON DISTRIBUTING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
04:13pAMCON DISTRIBUTING CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
04:11pAMCON DISTRIBUTING COMPANY : Reports Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.10 f..
BU
05/03AMCON DISTRIBUTING CO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/23AMCON DISTRIBUTING : Quarterly Dividend
PU
04/23AMCON DISTRIBUTING COMPANY : Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend
BU
04/18AMCON DISTRIBUTING : Q2 2019 Earnings
PU
04/18AMCON DISTRIBUTING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
04/18AMCON DISTRIBUTING CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
More news
Chart AMCON DISTRIBUTING CO
Duration : Period :
AMCON Distributing Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher H. Atayan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Charles Plummer President, CFO, COO & Director
John R. Loyack Independent Director
Timothy R. Pestotnik Lead Independent Director
Jeremy W. Hobbs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMCON DISTRIBUTING CO-3.92%57
SYSCO CORPORATION15.94%36 878
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-21.92%30 537
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD16.59%30 147
TESCO25.46%28 855
AHOLD DELHAIZE-5.57%25 743
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About