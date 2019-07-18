AMCON Distributing : Q3 2019 Earnings

AMCON DISTRIBUTING COMPANY REPORTS FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF
$1.10 FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2019
Omaha, NE, July 18, 2019 - AMCON Distributing Company ("AMCON") (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha, Nebraska based consumer products company is pleased to announce fully diluted earnings per share of $1.10 on net income available to common shareholders of $0.7 million for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019.
"AMCON's emphasis on first class service and reliability is a firm part of our tradition as a leader in the convenience distribution industry. Our leadership team is proactively evaluating strategic facility initiatives to support the growth needs and competitive position of our customer base. As such, we will continue to enthusiastically make investments in people, facilities, and equipment necessary for sustained excellence," said Christopher H. Atayan, AMCON's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He further noted, "Our Healthy Edge Retail Group management team is planning a comprehensive merchandising and point of sale solution to support our objective of being a total wellness solution for our customers."
"We collaborate closely with our customers to design cutting edge foodservice programs that are competitive and profitable for our customers. Our portfolio of foodservice warehouse and fleet assets positions us as a leader in the convenience distribution industry," said Andrew C. Plummer, AMCON's President and Chief Operating Officer. In addition, he noted, "As the convenience industry consolidates, AMCON's platform of technology and history of customer service position the business well for strategic acquisitions." Mr. Plummer further added, "We were pleased to close June 30, 2019 with total shareholders' equity of $65.4 million and consolidated debt of $36.2 million."
AMCON is a leading wholesale distributor of consumer products, including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and chilled foods, and health and beauty care products with locations in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Tennessee. AMCON also operates twenty-two (22) health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida. The retail stores operate under the names Akin's Natural Foods Market www.akins.comin its Midwest market, and Chamberlin's Market & Cafe www.chamberlins.comand Earth Origins Market www.earthoriginsmarket.comin its Florida market.
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. A number of factors could affect the future results of the Company and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements including, without limitation, availability of sufficient cash resources to conduct its business and meet its capital expenditures needs and the other factors described under Item 1.A. of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Moreover, past financial performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of future performance. Accordingly, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to all such forward- looking statements.
Visit AMCON Distributing Company's web site at: www.amcon.com
For Further Information Contact:
Christopher H. Atayan
AMCON Distributing Company
Ph 402-331-3727
AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018
June
September
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$
314,007
$
520,644
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1.0 million at June
2019 and $0.9 million at September 2018
34,459,786
31,428,845
Inventories, net
66,946,540
78,869,615
Income taxes receivable
114,276
272,112
Prepaid and other current assets
10,638,796
4,940,775
Total current assets
112,473,405
116,031,991
Property and equipment, net
17,376,511
15,768,484
Goodwill
4,436,950
4,436,950
Other intangible assets, net
3,373,269
3,414,936
Other assets
282,081
301,793
Total assets
$
137,942,216
$
139,954,154
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
23,403,140
$
20,826,834
Accrued expenses
8,604,004
8,556,620
Accrued wages, salaries and bonuses
2,376,347
3,965,733
Current maturities of long-term debt
808,103
1,096,306
Total current liabilities
35,191,594
34,445,493
Credit facility
32,114,531
35,428,597
Deferred income tax liability, net
1,895,240
1,782,801
Long-term debt, less current maturities
3,260,455
3,658,391
Other long-term liabilities
41,022
38,055
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized
-
-
Common stock, $.01 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 592,767 shares
outstanding at June 2019 and 615,777 shares outstanding at September 2018
8,561
8,441
Additional paid-in capital
23,185,173
22,069,098
Retained earnings
66,757,379
63,848,030
Treasury stock at cost
(24,511,739)
(21,324,752)
Total shareholders' equity
65,439,374
64,600,817
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
137,942,216
$
139,954,154
AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
For the three months ended June
For the nine months ended June
2019
2018
2019
2018
Sales (including excise taxes of $98.0 million and $96.2
million, and $274.0 million and $267.9 million,
$
369,981,516
$
349,043,200
$
1,025,431,309
$
959,763,695
respectively)
Cost of sales
349,455,624
329,930,190
963,683,859
905,392,747
Gross profit
20,525,892
19,113,010
61,747,450
54,370,948
Selling, general and administrative expenses
18,513,048
17,008,355
53,861,943
48,981,383
Depreciation and amortization
620,142
614,710
1,869,378
1,683,618
19,133,190
17,623,065
55,731,321
50,665,001
Operating income
1,392,702
1,489,945
6,016,129
3,705,947
Other expense (income):
Interest expense
381,469
261,510
1,100,995
777,065
Other (income), net
(15,446)
(18,615)
(55,081)
(51,158)
366,023
242,895
1,045,914
725,907
Income from operations before income taxes
1,026,679
1,247,050
4,970,215
2,980,040
Income tax expense
361,000
462,000
1,536,000
376,000
Net income available to common shareholders
$
665,679
$
785,050
$
3,434,215
$
2,604,040
Basic earnings per share available to common
shareholders
$
1.12
$
1.21
$
5.65
$
3.85
Diluted earnings per share available to common
shareholders
$
1.10
$
1.18
$
5.56
$
3.79
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
592,768
651,170
607,505
676,103
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
606,278
664,688
617,887
686,576
Dividends declared and paid per common share
$
0.18
$
0.18
$
0.82
$
0.82
AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Shareholders' Equity
for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
Additional
Common Stock
Treasury Stock
Paid in
Retained
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Capital
Earnings
Total
THREE MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 2018
Balance, April 1, 2018
844,089
$
8,441
(160,085)
$
(14,245,830)
$
22,036,562
$
62,296,042
$
70,095,215
Dividends on common stock, $0.18
per share
-
-
-
-
-
(127,937)
(127,937)
Compensation expense and issuance
of stock in connection with equity-
based awards
-
-
-
-
5,593
-
5,593
Repurchase of common stock
-
-
(68,016)
(7,059,864)
-
-
(7,059,864)
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
785,050
785,050
Balance, June 30, 2018
844,089
$
8,441
(228,101)
$
(21,305,694)
$
22,042,155
$
62,953,155
$
63,698,057
THREE MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 2019
Balance, April 1, 2019
856,039
$
8,561
(263,271)
$
(24,511,598)
$
23,148,372
$
66,203,466
$
64,848,801
Dividends on common stock, $0.18
per share
-
-
-
-
-
(111,766)
(111,766)
Compensation expense and issuance
of stock in connection with equity-
based awards
-
-
-
-
36,801
-
36,801
Repurchase of common stock
-
-
(1)
(141)
-
-
(141)
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
665,679
665,679
Balance, June 30, 2019
856,039
$
8,561
(263,272)
$
(24,511,739)
$
23,185,173
$
66,757,379
$
65,439,374
Additional
Common Stock
Treasury Stock
Paid in
Retained
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Capital
Earnings
Total
NINE MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 2018
Balance, October 1, 2017
831,438
$
8,314
(153,432)
$
(13,601,302)
$
20,825,919
$
60,935,911
$
68,168,842
Dividends on common stock, $0.82
per share
-
-
-
-
-
(586,796)
(586,796)
Compensation expense and issuance
of stock in connection with equity-
based awards
12,651
127
-
-
1,216,236
-
1,216,363
Repurchase of common stock
-
-
(74,669)
(7,704,392)
-
-
(7,704,392)
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
2,604,040
2,604,040
Balance, June 30, 2018
844,089
$
8,441
(228,101)
$
(21,305,694)
$
22,042,155
$
62,953,155
$
63,698,057
NINE MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 2019
Balance, October 1, 2018
844,089
$
8,441
(228,312)
$
(21,324,752)
$
22,069,098
$
63,848,030
$
64,600,817
Dividends on common stock, $0.82
per share
-
-
-
-
-
(524,866)
(524,866)
Compensation expense and issuance
of stock in connection with equity-
based awards
11,950
120
-
-
1,116,075
-
1,116,195
Repurchase of common stock
-
-
(34,960)
(3,186,987)
-
-
(3,186,987)
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
3,434,215
3,434,215
Balance, June 30, 2019
856,039
$
8,561
(263,272)
$
(24,511,739)
$
23,185,173
$
66,757,379
$
65,439,374
