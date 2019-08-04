Log in
AMCOR

(AMCR)
  Report  
Amcor plc : schedules dates for 2019 Full Year Results and Annual Shareholder Meeting

08/04/2019 | 08:16pm EDT

CHICAGO and MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) announces its Full Year 2019 results will be released at approximately 4.30 pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday 20 August 2019 / 6.30 am Australian Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday 21 August 2019.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 6.00 pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday 20 August / 8.00 am Australian Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday 21 August 2019.    Those wishing to access the call should use the following dial-in numbers:

US and Canada:

866 211 4133 (toll free)

Australia:

1800 287 011 (toll free)

United Kingdom:

0800 051 7107 (toll free)

Singapore:

800 852 6506 (toll free)

Hong Kong:

800 901 563 (toll free)

All other countries:

+1  647 689 6614 (this is not a toll free number)



Conference ID

9685516

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors) and a webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.  

Amcor also advises it will hold its 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday 5 November 2019.

For further information please contact:

Investors 

Media – Australia

Media – Europe

Media – North America

Tracey Whitehead

James Strong

Ernesto Duran

Daniel Yunger

Head of Investor Relations


Head of Global Communications 


Amcor 

Citadel-MAGNUS

Amcor 

KekstCNC

+61 3 9226 9028

+61 448 881 174

+41 78 698 69 40

+1 212 521 4879

tracey.whitehead@amcor.com 

jstrong@citadelmagnus.com

ernesto.duran@amcor.com   

daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com





Liz Cohen




KekstCNC




+1 212 521 4845




liz.cohen@kekstcnc.com 




About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products.  Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 48,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 250 locations in 40-plus countries.  NYSE: AMCR; ASX: ASC

www.amcor.com  I  LinkedIn  I  Facebook  I  Twitter  I  YouTube

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amcor-plc-schedules-dates-for-2019-full-year-results-and-annual-shareholder-meeting-300896085.html

SOURCE Amcor plc


© PRNewswire 2019
