Amcor : Form4
10/30/2019 | 06:12pm EDT
FORM 4
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.
See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
2. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Stephan Louis Fred
Amcor plc [ AMCR ]
_____ Director
_____ 10% Owner
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction
(MM/DD/YYYY)
__
X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
83 TOWER ROAD NORTH
10/28/2019
President, Amcor Flexibles NA
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed
(MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
WARMLEY, BRISTOL, X0 BS30 8XP
_
X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Trans. Date
2A. Deemed
3. Trans. Code
4. Securities Acquired (A)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
6.
7. Nature
(Instr. 3)
Execution
(Instr. 8)
or Disposed of (D)
Following Reported Transaction(s)
Ownership
of Indirect
Date, if any
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Form:
Beneficial
Direct (D)
Ownership
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
(I) (Instr.
Code
V
Amount
(D)
Price
4)
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (
e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate
2.
3. Trans.
3A. Deemed
4. Trans.
5. Number of
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and Amount of
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Security
Conversion
Date
Execution
Code
Derivative
Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
Derivative
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
(Instr. 3)
or Exercise
Date, if any
(Instr. 8)
Securities Acquired
Derivative Security
Security
Securities
Form of
Beneficial
Price of
(A) or Disposed of
(Instr. 3 and 4)
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Derivative
Ownership
Derivative
(D)
Owned
Security:
(Instr. 4)
Security
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Following
Direct (D)
Reported
or Indirect
Date
Expiration
Amount or
Title
Transaction(s)
(I) (Instr.
Number of
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Shares
(Instr. 4)
4)
Restricted Stock
(1)
10/28/2019
A
1294
9/1/2021
9/1/2021
Ordinary
1294
$0
1294
D
Units
Shares
Explanation of Responses:
Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one ordinary share of Amcor upon vesting of the restricted stock units.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Stephan Louis Fred
83 TOWER ROAD NORTH
President, Amcor Flexibles NA
WARMLEY, BRISTOL, X0 BS30 8XP
Signatures
/s/ Damien Clayton, by Power of Attorney for Louis Fred Stephan
10/30/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Disclaimer
Amcor plc published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 22:11:12 UTC
Latest news on AMCOR LIMITED
Sales 2020
13 166 M
EBIT 2020
1 494 M
Net income 2020
796 M
Debt 2020
5 293 M
Yield 2020
3,47%
P/E ratio 2020
25,1x
P/E ratio 2021
20,9x
EV / Sales2020
2,09x
EV / Sales2021
2,02x
Capitalization
22 258 M
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends AMCOR LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Average target price
10,49 $
Last Close Price
13,75 $
Spread / Highest target
-3,85%
Spread / Average Target
-23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target
-40,1% Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.