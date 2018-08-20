Log in
AMCOR LIMITED (AMC)

AMCOR LIMITED (AMC)
My previous session
News 
Amcor : Announces 2018 Full Year Results for year ended 30 June 2018

08/20/2018 | 06:42pm EDT

Encouraging signs heading into the 2019 financial year

Amcor's CEO Mr Ron Delia said: 'We are encouraged by early indications that the short-term challenges our industry has experienced have started to stabilise as we head into the 2019 financial year. Volumes in the North American beverage segment have modestly improved, earnings headwinds in some regions have started to slow as higher raw material costs are passed through and emerging markets organic growth improved in the second half to 4%.

'Earnings for the 2018 financial year were in line with the prior period in constant currency terms. The business continued to implement pricing actions to recover higher input costs in the Flexible Packaging segment and to adapt the cost base to reflect lower volumes in some parts of the business. We continued to make good progress against investments in the Alusa and Sonoco acquisitions and the restructuring initiatives in the Flexibles segment. Amcor continued to generate strong margins and cash flow which, along with confidence in the earnings growth capacity of the business, enabled the Board to increase the full year dividend by 5% to 45.0 US cents per share.

'During the year, Amcor also made strong progress against the strategic priorities that will drive earnings growth going forward. Long-term supply agreements were completed with several multinational customers, reinforcing the value of our global footprint and value proposition, and commissioning of new plants commenced in India and Mexico. In January, Amcor became the first global packaging company pledging to develop all our packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025. To support this pledge, we established a Sustainability Centre of Excellence in Europe to advance the related research and development across our global flexible packaging business.

'Earlier this month, we announced an agreement to acquire Bemis Company Inc in an all-stock combination at a fixed exchange ratio. Through this transaction, Amcor will enhance its access to attractive products and segments with robust long-term growth fundamentals including high barrier films and meat and protein packaging. By combining the complementary commercial, operational and innovation capabilities that Amcor and Bemis each bring, there is an exceptional opportunity to deliver an industry leading value proposition to our customers, employees and the environment. For investors, the transaction creates substantial value through higher earnings per share, strong returns, increased cash flow and the greater liquidity expected from the additional listing on the NYSE. We look forward to welcoming our new Bemis colleagues and customers into Amcor during the 2019 financial year.

'Looking ahead, we expect constant currency earnings growth in the 2019 financial year and the long-term growth potential of Amcor remains substantial.'

Disclaimer

Amcor Limited published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 22:41:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 400 M
EBIT 2018 1 161 M
Net income 2018 728 M
Debt 2018 3 997 M
Yield 2018 4,51%
P/E ratio 2018 16,72
P/E ratio 2019 15,49
EV / Sales 2018 1,72x
EV / Sales 2019 1,64x
Capitalization 12 149 M
Chart AMCOR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Amcor Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMCOR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 11,6 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Stephen Delia Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Graeme Richard Liebelt Chairman
Michael John Casamento Chief Financial Officer
Armin Meyer Deputy Chairman
Karen Jane Guerra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMCOR LIMITED-6.94%12 064
BALL CORPORATION7.42%13 983
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-6.89%9 349
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.9.33%8 633
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-20.99%6 186
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-26.90%5 559
