Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Amcor Limited    AMC   AU000000AMC4

AMCOR LIMITED (AMC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/08
14.29 AUD   +0.21%
04:53pAMCOR : First-Half Underlying Profit Improves
DJ
04:50pAMCOR : Announces Half Year Results 2019
PU
02/06AMCOR LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Amcor : Announces Half Year Results 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2019 | 04:50pm EST

Good first half year result and outlook for full year unchanged
Amcor's CEO Mr Ron Delia said: 'Amcor had a good first half year with earnings growth in line with our expectations and balanced across the Flexibles and Rigids packaging segments. Cashflow and the balance sheet also remained strong and the interim dividend increased to 21.5 US cents per share.

'Some of the highlights within Amcor over the last six months include further improvements in our world class safety performance, with the number of recordable cases decreasing by 20% compared with last year, continued sales growth with multinational and regional customers and in healthcare packaging globally and strong earnings growth in emerging markets.
'We remain on track to deliver against the full year outlook we provided in August 2018, which has not changed. In the 2019 financial year we expect both the Flexibles and Rigids segments to achieve solid underlying earnings growth in constant currency terms, and cash flow is expected to be strong.

'Amcor is uniquely positioned in the packaging industry with scale and leadership positions in both flexible and rigid packaging, a broad, global footprint and leading innovation capabilities. By combining with Bemis, there is a unique opportunity to further strengthen our industry leading value proposition for customers and employees, and to deliver the most sustainable innovations for the environment. Significant value will also be created for shareholders through USD 180 million of cost synergies and a stronger financial profile going forward, including higher margins and cash flow and the potential for higher growth. Significant progress has been made towards completing the transaction, which is expected in the second quarter of calendar year 2019.

'The opportunities ahead for Amcor are substantial and we look forward to building an even stronger future with our new Bemis colleagues and customers.'

Disclaimer

Amcor Limited published this content on 11 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2019 21:49:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMCOR LIMITED
04:53pAMCOR : First-Half Underlying Profit Improves
DJ
04:50pAMCOR : Announces Half Year Results 2019
PU
02/06AMCOR LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
02/06AMCOR : Genesis, a new in-store recyclable laminate solution
PU
01/24AMCOR : Bemis Deal Closing Delayed by U.S. Government Shutdown
DJ
01/23Apollo Global to buy packaging group RPC for 3.3 billion pounds
RE
01/23Apollo Global to buy packaging group RPC for £3.3 billion
RE
2018AMCOR : opens new home care packaging site in India
PU
2018RPC ends merger talks with Bain, gives Apollo more time to offer
RE
2018AMCOR : among major organizations worldwide committing to diminish plastic waste..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 477 M
EBIT 2019 1 120 M
Net income 2019 728 M
Debt 2019 3 729 M
Yield 2019 4,79%
P/E ratio 2019 16,43
P/E ratio 2020 14,70
EV / Sales 2019 1,63x
EV / Sales 2020 1,57x
Capitalization 11 749 M
Chart AMCOR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Amcor Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMCOR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 11,0 $
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Stephen Delia Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Graeme Richard Liebelt Chairman
Michael John Casamento Chief Financial Officer
Armin Meyer Deputy Chairman
Karen Jane Guerra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMCOR LIMITED7.85%11 749
BALL CORPORATION17.22%18 282
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION14.69%8 916
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.13.68%7 565
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.26.97%7 135
SEALED AIR CORPORATION27.07%6 731
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.