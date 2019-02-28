Log in
AMCOR LIMITED

AMCOR LIMITED

(AMC)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/28
15.05 AUD   +0.67%
AMCOR : Announces Innovation Partnership with MassChallenge Switzerland
PU
02/11AMCOR : EU Approves Amcor, Bemis Merger With Conditions
DJ
02/10AMCOR : First-Half Underlying Profit Improves
DJ
Amcor : Announces Innovation Partnership with MassChallenge Switzerland

02/28/2019

'Packaging extends the shelf life, protects and preserves the effectiveness, and adds convenience and functionality to thousands of products people use every day,' said Luca Zerbini, Amcor's Vice President, Marketing, Innovation and Sustainability.

'Constantly improving the performance and environmental profile of our packaging is good for consumers and all stakeholders, and the objective of Amcor's partnership with MassChallenge,' said Mr Zerbini.

Amcor's 2025 pledge acted to accelerate the company's existing R&D programme to move towards more recyclable and reusable packaging, and to determine the benefits of alternate materials and technologies.

Now entering its fourth cycle, MassChallenge Switzerland supports early stage, high-impact start-ups across a variety of industries by providing access to top corporations, world-class mentoring from industry experts, curated resources, tailored programming, free office space and up to CHF 1M in equity-free prizes.

In 2019, MassChallenge Switzerland will work with its start-up community and corporate partners to identify and address some of the biggest challenges the world faces, today and tomorrow.

'We welcome Amcor to the MassChallenge family. The issues of plastics waste and sustainability faced by the packaging and consumer goods industries, and MassChallenge is a perfect means for providing Amcor with access to innovators who can help them to address this issue,' said Thierry Duvanel, Managing Director of MassChallenge Switzerland.

Amcor will share its global expertise in innovation, sustainability and packaging by judging and selecting start-ups, and then mentoring those companies as they complete the accelerator experience.

Through the partnership, MassChallenge Switzerland will facilitate meaningful connections between Amcor and selected startups, with the goal of finding breakthrough solutions in packaging materials and technologies.

Amcor is the first global packaging company that has pledged to develop all its packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025. The company also committed to drive greater recycling of packaging, and to significantly increase its use of recycled materials.

About Amcor
Amcor (ASX: AMC; www.amcor.com) is a global leader in developing and producing high-quality, responsible packaging for a variety of food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical-device, home- and personal-care and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains, through a broad range of flexible packaging, rigid containers, specialty cartons, closures and services. The company's 35,000 people generate more than USD 9 billion in sales from operations that span 200-plus locations in more than 40 countries.

About MassChallenge
MassChallenge is a global network of zero-equity startup accelerators. Headquartered in the United States with locations in Boston, Israel, Mexico, Rhode Island, Switzerland, and Texas, MassChallenge is committed to strengthening the global innovation ecosystem by supporting high-potential startups across all industries, from anywhere in the world. To date, more than 1,900 MassChallenge alumni have raised more than $4 billion in funding, generated more than $2.5 billion in revenue, and created more than 120,000 total jobs. Learn more about MassChallenge at masschallenge.org.

MassChallenge Switzerland Founding Partners
Barry Callebaut, Bühler, GEA, Givaudan, Inartis Foundation, Nestlé, Swiss Economic Forum

Disclaimer

Amcor Limited published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 14:05:01 UTC
