Amcor : Brands can now choose Amcor ‘Sunshine’ to increase attractiveness, drive recycling of packages in Latin America

A unique printing technology that creates folding cartons with a premium look and that are easily recycled is now available to consumer brands doing business in Latin America.

In response to increasing demand, Amcor has installed its patent-pending 'Sunshine' process at the company's plant in Nuevo Leon, Mexico - the first Latin America site with the technology and 13th for Amcor worldwide.

'More and more companies and consumers want packaging that is highly attractive and recyclable,' said Patrick Dedoyard, vice president and general manager of Amcor's Specialty Cartons business, Americas.

The 'Sunshine' print effect generates a shiny look on carton packaging without metalized paper board or the application of foil, which means the cartons can be recycled.

The technology is also cost effective and has great design flexibility.

Since its commercialization in 2014, Amcor has produced more than 8 billion packages with the Sunshine enhancement. The technology uses in-line application of a bright silver coating over an ultraviolet or electron-beam primer. The process delivers a highly reflecting metallic effect that is an economical alternative to foil stamping or laminated metallized board.

Spot application and the ability to overprint on Sunshine enable a wide range of design possibilities for folding cartons. The technology also simplifies the supply chain and improves packing-line performance versus laminated boards.

Packages produced with Sunshine contribute to Amcor making all its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025.

Sunshine is also available at Amcor sites in the United States, Switzerland, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Indonesia, and South Korea.

Customers can find out more about Sunshine and Amcor's speciality cartons by emailing Strategic Marketing Director Yi Jiang: yi.jiang@amcor.com