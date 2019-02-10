Log in
AMCOR LIMITED (AMC)

AMCOR LIMITED (AMC)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/08
14.29 AUD   +0.21%
AMCOR : First-Half Underlying Profit Improves
DJ
04:50pAMCOR : Announces Half Year Results 2019
PU
02/06AMCOR LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
Amcor : First-Half Underlying Profit Improves

0
02/10/2019 | 04:53pm EST

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Packaging company Amcor reported improved underlying earnings in its fiscal first half and stuck with full-year guidance as it advanced a planned takeover of U.S.-based Bemis.

Amcor said its net profit totaled US$267.6 million in the six months through December, down from US$329.7 million a year ago. After stripping out the impact of currency swings, underlying earnings improved by 3.4% to US$328.5 million, reflecting an improvement in volumes in Amcor's North American beverages business and earlier mergers-and-acquisitions activity boosting its flexibles packaging business.

Directors declared an interim dividend of 21.5 U.S. cents a share, up 2.4% from 21 cents a year ago.

Late last month, Amcor said its acquisition of plastic food packaging company Bemis won't now close until the second quarter of 2019 due to the recent shutdown of the U.S. government. Amcor and Bemis need U.S. antitrust approval, but the partial shutdown had delayed the review of shareholder meeting documentation by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Amcor in August agreed to buy Bemis in a stock deal worth about US$5.26 billion. Some analysts have questioned whether Bemis shareholders will vote in favor of the deal, given the takeover premium has narrowed since August due to the depreciation of the Australian currency against the dollar and weakness in Amcor's share price.

The delay in completing the deal has led investors to focus more on trends within Amcor's existing business, including the outlook for raw-material costs. Management has made savings on plant construction and procurement, while also slowing capital spending, to counter cost headwinds.

Amcor said raw-material prices shaved about US$5 million off earnings in its flexible-packaging business in its fiscal first half, since it takes some months before it can raise product prices with customers.

Still, its flexibles business delivered a US$389.8 million profit before interest and tax in the period, up slightly on a year earlier after stripping out the impact of currency swings. That improvement reflected earnings from acquired businesses and the benefits of an earlier restructuring effort.

Management said growth in demand for plastic bottles from North American drinks makers had continued, and this benefited its rigid-plastics business. It reported a US$148.9 million profit before interest and tax in this division for the half year.

"We remain on track to deliver against the full-year outlook we provided in August 2018, which has not changed," Chief Executive Ron Delia said. "In the 2019 financial year we expect both the Flexibles and Rigids segments to achieve solid underlying earnings growth in constant currency terms, and cash flow is expected to be strong."

Management said it expects free cash flow between US$200 million and US$300 million for the year.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
AMCOR LIMITED 0.21% 14.29 End-of-day quote.7.85%
BEMIS COMPANY, INC. 0.52% 50.41 Delayed Quote.9.26%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 477 M
EBIT 2019 1 120 M
Net income 2019 728 M
Debt 2019 3 729 M
Yield 2019 4,79%
P/E ratio 2019 16,43
P/E ratio 2020 14,70
EV / Sales 2019 1,63x
EV / Sales 2020 1,57x
Capitalization 11 749 M
Technical analysis trends AMCOR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 11,0 $
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Stephen Delia Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Graeme Richard Liebelt Chairman
Michael John Casamento Chief Financial Officer
Armin Meyer Deputy Chairman
Karen Jane Guerra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMCOR LIMITED7.85%11 749
BALL CORPORATION17.22%18 282
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION14.69%8 916
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.13.68%7 565
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.26.97%7 135
SEALED AIR CORPORATION27.07%6 731
