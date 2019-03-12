Amcor : Scheme Booklet Registered with ASIC

Amcor Limited ('Amcor') today announced that the Australian Securities and Investments

Commission has registered the Scheme Booklet in relation to the previously announced Scheme of

Arrangement ('Scheme') under which a new holding company, Amcor plc, will acquire all of the

shares in Amcor and subsequently acquire Bemis Company, Inc ('Bemis') in an all-stock

combination by way of a merger of Bemis into a subsidiary of Amcor plc.

A copy of the Scheme Booklet, which includes an Independent Expert's Report, a Notice of Scheme

Meeting and a copy of the proxy form for the Scheme Meeting, is attached to this announcement.

Copies of the Scheme Booklet will be sent to Amcor shareholders on or about Tuesday, 19 March

2019 (and those shareholders who have previously nominated an electronic means of notification to

Amcor's share registry will be sent the materials electronically by email).

The Amcor Board unanimously recommend that Amcor shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme

at the upcoming Scheme meeting to be held on Thursday, 2 May 2019.

For further information contact the Amcor Shareholder Information Line on 1300 302 458 (within

Australia) or +61 1300 302 458 (outside Australia), between 8.00am and 7.30pm (Sydney time).