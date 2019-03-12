Log in
AMCOR LIMITED

(AMC)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/12
14.89 AUD   +0.61%
Amcor : Scheme Booklet Registered with ASIC

03/12/2019 | 10:13pm EDT

Amcor Limited ('Amcor') today announced that the Australian Securities and Investments
Commission has registered the Scheme Booklet in relation to the previously announced Scheme of
Arrangement ('Scheme') under which a new holding company, Amcor plc, will acquire all of the
shares in Amcor and subsequently acquire Bemis Company, Inc ('Bemis') in an all-stock
combination by way of a merger of Bemis into a subsidiary of Amcor plc.

A copy of the Scheme Booklet, which includes an Independent Expert's Report, a Notice of Scheme
Meeting and a copy of the proxy form for the Scheme Meeting, is attached to this announcement.
Copies of the Scheme Booklet will be sent to Amcor shareholders on or about Tuesday, 19 March
2019 (and those shareholders who have previously nominated an electronic means of notification to
Amcor's share registry will be sent the materials electronically by email).

The Amcor Board unanimously recommend that Amcor shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme
at the upcoming Scheme meeting to be held on Thursday, 2 May 2019.

For further information contact the Amcor Shareholder Information Line on 1300 302 458 (within
Australia) or +61 1300 302 458 (outside Australia), between 8.00am and 7.30pm (Sydney time).

Disclaimer

Amcor Limited published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 02:12:00 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Stephen Delia Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Graeme Richard Liebelt Chairman
Michael John Casamento Chief Financial Officer
Armin Meyer Deputy Chairman
Karen Jane Guerra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMCOR LIMITED11.70%12 075
BALL CORPORATION20.92%18 589
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION21.51%9 166
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.31.71%7 410
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.7.67%7 162
SEALED AIR CORPORATION28.82%6 979
