AMCOR LIMITED
Amcor : announces US$25 million capital investment, plans for workforce growth

09/18/2018 | 06:33pm CEST

The planned investment includes the acquisition of new machinery and updates to existing infrastructure to enable expanded service offerings for customers in the medical, pharmaceutical, food and home/personal care markets.

To mark the start of the expansion, the company's Madison Plant will host a ground-breaking ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 20, at 12:30 p.m. Among dignitaries on hand to mark the start of the expansion project and attendant investment will be Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, and Amcor Flexibles Americas President Tom Cochran.

'We are excited and proud to be growing in Wisconsin for our customers in North America, and to be investing in support of our winning teams and products,' said Amcor's Mr. Cochran.

Amcor and Neenah-based Bemis announced in early August an agreement for Amcor to acquire Bemis and combine the two companies. Bemis is more than 4,500 employees in Wisconsin.

According to Amcor Flexibles Madison General Manager Timm Goodmanson, the expansion is expected to result in a close to 50 percent increase in employment at the plant.

In addition, Mr. Goodmanson said the project is also expected to bring more than 150 construction jobs to Madison spread across general contractors, subcontractors, and local and Wisconsin-based suppliers.

To fill more than 20 immediate openings, Amcor Flexibles Madison will host a job fair at the plant on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Current needs include both entry-level and highly skilled manufacturing positions. The plant is located at 4101 Lien Rd. in Madison.

'We are looking for more great team members to help us achieve our tremendous potential,' said Mr. Goodmanson. 'We've got a great workforce, made up of people who are committed to safety, believe in delivering excellence for our customers and have real opportunities to grow at Amcor.'

As part of its commitment to the Madison community, Amcor partners with local organizations, such as the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the Workforce Development Board of South-Central Wisconsin to foster local economic growth and provide training, development and good manufacturing opportunities for residents.

About Amcor
Amcor (ASX: AMC; www.amcor.com) is a global leader in developing and producing high-quality, responsible packaging for a variety of food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical-device, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a broad range of flexible packaging, rigid containers, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company's more than 33,000 people generate more than US$9 billion in sales from operations that span about 200 locations in 40-plus countries.

For more information, contact:

Mark Hein, Communications Director
Amcor Flexibles Americas
Buffalo Grove, Ill.
224-283-4421
mark.hein@amcor.com

Kayla Monroe, Senior Manager, Human Resources
Amcor Flexibles Madison
Madison, Wis.
608-609-2694
kayla.monroe@amcor.com

Disclaimer

Amcor Limited published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 16:32:03 UTC
