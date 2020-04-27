Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Amcor plc    AMCR   JE00BJ1F3079

AMCOR PLC

(AMCR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amcor : to report Third Quarter 2020 Year to Date Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 07:01pm EDT

ZURICH, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its year to date results for the nine months ended 31 March 2020 after the US market closes at 4.00 pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Monday 11 May 2020 / 6.00 am Australian Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday 12 May 2020.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 6.00 pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Monday 11 May / 8.00 am Australian Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday 12 May 2020.  For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:

US and Canada: 

866 211 4133 (toll-free)

Australia:

1800 287 011 (toll-free)

United Kingdom:

0800 051 7107 (toll-free)

Hong Kong:

800 901 563 (toll-free)

Singapore: 

800 852 6506 (toll-free)

All other countries:

+1 647 689 6614 (this is not a toll-free number)

Conference ID

2478808

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.  

For further information please contact:


Investors:
Tracey Whitehead
Head of Investor Relations
Amcor
+61 3 9226 9028
tracey.whitehead@amcor.com


Damien Bird
Vice President Investor Relations
Amcor
+61 3 9226 9070
damien.bird@amcor.com


Jay Koval
Vice President Investors Relations
Amcor
+1 224 313 7127
jay.koval@amcor.com


Media – Europe
Ernesto Duran
Head of Global Communications
Amcor
+41 78 698 69 40
ernesto.duran@amcor.com


Media – Australia
James Strong
Citadel-MAGNUS
+61 448 881 174
jstrong@citadelmagnus.com


Media – North America
Daniel Yunger
KekstCNC
+1 212 521 4879
daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 50,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 250 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com  I  LinkedIn  I  Facebook  I  Twitter  I  YouTube

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amcor-to-report-third-quarter-2020-year-to-date-results-301047334.html

SOURCE Amcor plc


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMCOR PLC
03/30AMCOR : CEO Ron Delia at JPMorgan Virtual Conference
PR
03/23AMCOR PLC : announces the commencement of Debt-Neutral Exchange Offers by its Su..
PR
03/10SPRUCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT RELE : Amcr / asx: amc)
PR
02/11AMCOR : reports first half results and improved outlook for fiscal 2020
PR
01/27AMCOR : to report fiscal 2020 Half Year Results
PR
2019AMCOR : reports strong first quarter results and reaffirms outlook for fiscal 20..
PR
2019AMCOR PLC : to report first quarter 2020 results
PR
2019AMCOR : recognised for packaging innovations that improve sustainability outcome..
PR
2019AMCOR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
2019AMCOR PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financi..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group