Amdocs : How Edge Computing Challenges Our Industry, Part Two - Hyperscale Clouds and SI Industry

This is an excerpt from Avishai's byline series on edge computing, originally published in Forbes. The full article can be found here.

In my previous article, I discussed the need for new talents that edge compute will demand and the way organizations should address the need in terms of readiness and reskilling. While the talent challenge is one angle to watch for, edge computing introduces changes to the system integrators -- changes that will introduce opportunities along with challenges. Edge computing is another step to a connected world. It will allow for the massive deployment of IoT devices while providing an interim processing strategy done locally before traveling to the public cloud. Though the need is clear, it raises several challenges.

To address some of those, players would need to provide new capabilities matching the ones offered by the big cloud vendors. To address this need, system integrators will offer new professional services around cloud technologies. We will see new services ranging from basic interconnectivity to launching software-defined data centers and, obviously, looking at how to address security threats. This challenge is not limited to the technological barrier it brings but also to the quality and richness of services provided. The bar and comparison wouldn't be another SI but rather the cloud vendors that set a very high bar in quality, breadth and depth of their tooling and technics.

