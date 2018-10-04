Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amdocs Limited    DOX   GB0022569080

AMDOCS LIMITED (DOX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Amdocs : How automation and AI can improve customer experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 01:18pm CEST

Artificial intelligence (AI) is going to change the world. As seen in this article in Entrepreneur, insurance, retail and real estate are prime examples.

Our industry is no different. AI has been touted as a technology that will help optimize everything from customer engagement (e.g. supporting proactive calls to customers, next best offers) to network optimization - particularly in the world of virtualized networks. And the topic has been the focus of many analyst reports (e.g. Gartner's 10 Strategic Technology Trends), vendors and blogs.

One area that has been drawing significant attention is operations. As evidence mounts about the correlation between it and an excellent customer experience and journey, service providers are looking find ways to channel AI-driven automation and operations to improve the way they manage operations and as a result, the end-customer experience.

Take the example of a prepaid customer purchasing an add-on data package. If everything works according to plan, the result is a happy customer - and for the service provider, incremental revenue. But if the payment gateway is slow to respond (perhaps due to heavy usage caused by a successful campaign), the customer experience may be less positive, possibly leading to a failed transaction. It may even result in a move to a competitor whose experience is perceived as more favorable. For the incumbent, this means direct (and quantifiable) impact on both business growth and wellness - including the bottom line.

So how can AI-driven automation power your operations and a result, help you avoid - or at least minimize - such pitfalls?

Using AI-driven automation you can:

  • Pre-emptively identify issues that may impact the end-customer, as well as calculate and understand the business impact
  • Automatically identify and implement the correct remediation, often preventing any hindered customer experience
  • Identify the root cause of a problem, and subsequently drive corrective action to prevent it from recurring

But for automation to be effective, it also needs to be implemented correctly by leveraging all the relevant information in your systems. This requires an end-to-end view of your infrastructure, so the instant things start to look like they will end in a poor experience, you can identify the best remedial action and execute it with the right-touch operations. Achieving this requires deep expertise to build the right models and tools, tailored to the individual business.

By positioning Amdocs in its Winner's Circle, the HfS 2018 Telecommunications Operations Blueprint highlights our achievements in innovation, as well as our ability to deliver for our customers.

Contact us to get more information on how you can implement automation and AI into everything that you do. To learn more about Amdocs Intelligent Operations, click here

Disclaimer

Amdocs Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 11:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMDOCS LIMITED
01:18pAMDOCS : How automation and AI can improve customer experience
PU
10/02AMDOCS : SD-WAN's rapid rise creates need for new Comms SP orchestration platfor..
PU
09/28PLDT, Amdocs sign new agreement to transform PLDT and Smart’s IT infras..
GL
09/27AMDOCS : Why an AI Maturity Assessment Is Critical for the Service Provider&rsqu..
PU
09/27AMDOCS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/20CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE : the new immutable law of business
PU
09/17AMDOCS : ‘Self-service first’ is a winning mindset
PU
09/17AMDOCS : Apple makes eSIM official, but in what form?
PU
09/10AMDOCS : What to consider when running in a hybrid environment
PU
09/05AMDOCS : 100 Smart Cities…in India!
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/01BY THE NUMBERS : Tech Stocks With Big Cash Distributions 
08/24SYNCHRONOSS : Limited Upside Left In This Troubled Name 
08/02Amdocs Well-Positioned For 5G 
07/31Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) CEO Eli Gelman on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
07/31Amdocs appoints Shuky Sheffer as President and CEO, effective October 1, 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 953 M
EBIT 2018 681 M
Net income 2018 423 M
Finance 2018 439 M
Yield 2018 1,48%
P/E ratio 2018 22,34
P/E ratio 2019 19,01
EV / Sales 2018 2,27x
EV / Sales 2019 2,16x
Capitalization 9 413 M
Chart AMDOCS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Amdocs Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMDOCS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 74,8 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eli Gelman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert A. Minicucci Chairman
Adrian David Edmund Gardner Independent Director
James S. Kahan Independent Director
John Thomas McLennan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMDOCS LIMITED-0.11%9 413
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.13%139 854
ACCENTURE13.75%117 374
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES59.75%110 075
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING29.35%66 312
VMWARE, INC.23.35%63 182
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.