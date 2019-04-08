Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amdocs Limited    DOX   GB0022569080

AMDOCS LIMITED

(DOX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amdocs Media Showcases Modular End-to-end Media Marketplace Solution at The NAB Show in Las Vegas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 06:01am EDT

LAS VEGAS, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAB SHOW -- Amdocs Media, a division of Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), announced today it will be showcasing its Media Marketplace at The NAB Show this week in Las Vegas, after its February debut at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Amdocs Media Marketplace is a technology and services solution that helps video service providers promote digital and content offerings from their own libraries as well as from their eco-system of partners, while also leveraging intelligence from past interactions to offer a more personalized customer experience. Click here to see a quick video of the Marketplace.

Consumer access to desired content services can be complex with multiple steps, billing models and identity credentials. Amdocs Media Marketplace helps service providers take advantage of the partnerships with content services and OTT offerings by providing a simple, easy to access gateway to a complete digital marketplace that’s customized based on a consumer’s preferences. An intelligent solution, Amdocs Media Marketplace also helps service providers provide a balance between offering a great selection of choices and that of a contextual, personalized consumer experience.

Amdocs Media Marketplace helps video service providers engage with customers, simplify and monetize their businesses, and efficiently package and manage premium content. The platform can swiftly on-board digital and media partners, organize households based on single user ID and profiles, track customer journeys and create new, customized monetization models to suit even the most niche customer segments.  Importantly, the solution also demonstrates an intuitive media experience for the consumer utilizing data and analytics with real time indicators.

“Continuously improving the consumer experience is a fundamental goal of Amdocs Media and our valued customers.  Developing solutions to create a great user experience that often leads to greater engagement, will always be an important component of success,” said Darcy Antonellis, head of Amdocs Media.

Supporting Resources

Amdocs Media

Amdocs Media provides vital end-to-end solutions to build, enable and power any consumer-facing, premium video service, regardless of viewing platform, format and monetization model. Services include content licensing and distribution, monetization, analytics, personalized customer experiences and more for the rapid deployment of new communications and media services worldwide. Amdocs Media is the multi-company Amdocs division comprised of Vubiquity, the premium content service provider, Vindicia, the subscription billing service, ULM, Digital Identity Management and Projeckt202, a design thinking and user journey development agency. 

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.0 billion in fiscal 2018. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 filed on December 10, 2018 and our quarterly 6-K form furnished on February 19, 2019.

Media Contacts:
Linda Horiuchi
Amdocs Public Relations
Tel: +1 (646) 581-2568
E-mail: linda.horiuchi@amdocs.com

Jenn Headley
Hotwire PR for Amdocs
Tel: +1 (212) 897-2156
E-mail: jennifer.headley@hotwireglobal.com or AmdocsUS@hotwirepr.com

amdocs-206-x-45.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMDOCS LIMITED
06:01aAmdocs Media Showcases Modular End-to-end Media Marketplace Solution at The N..
GL
04/04Juice Worldwide Opens State-of-the-art Dolby Vision Certified Post Production..
GL
03/28AMDOCS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/19AMDOCS : New Study Reveals the Average Online Video Subscriber in the U.S. Subsc..
BU
03/13EXECUTIVE Q&A : 5G is Bigger than Devices and Service Providers
PU
03/12AMDOCS : New Total Economic Impact Study Shows that Vindicia Select Consistently..
BU
03/01LIVE FROM MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS : Amdocs on the stage
PU
02/27LIVE FROM MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS : 5G is not for the squeamish
PU
02/26EXECUTIVE VOICE : Consumers Still OK With Trading Privacy for Content
PU
02/26LIVE FROM MWC : My first 5G-enabled robotic coffee
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 079 M
EBIT 2019 709 M
Net income 2019 457 M
Finance 2019 454 M
Yield 2019 1,98%
P/E ratio 2019 17,18
P/E ratio 2020 15,93
EV / Sales 2019 1,78x
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
Capitalization 7 706 M
Chart AMDOCS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Amdocs Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMDOCS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 70,6 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua Shuky Sheffer President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert A. Minicucci Chairman
Tamar Rapaport-Dagim Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Adrian David Edmund Gardner Independent Director
James S. Kahan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMDOCS LIMITED-5.72%7 706
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION26.05%127 055
ACCENTURE26.34%119 445
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.20%111 132
VMWARE, INC.35.48%74 450
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING22.31%69 413
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About