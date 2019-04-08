Amdocs Media Showcases Modular End-to-end Media Marketplace Solution at The NAB Show in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAB SHOW -- Amdocs Media, a division of Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), announced today it will be showcasing its Media Marketplace at The NAB Show this week in Las Vegas, after its February debut at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Amdocs Media Marketplace is a technology and services solution that helps video service providers promote digital and content offerings from their own libraries as well as from their eco-system of partners, while also leveraging intelligence from past interactions to offer a more personalized customer experience. Click here to see a quick video of the Marketplace.



Consumer access to desired content services can be complex with multiple steps, billing models and identity credentials. Amdocs Media Marketplace helps service providers take advantage of the partnerships with content services and OTT offerings by providing a simple, easy to access gateway to a complete digital marketplace that’s customized based on a consumer’s preferences. An intelligent solution, Amdocs Media Marketplace also helps service providers provide a balance between offering a great selection of choices and that of a contextual, personalized consumer experience.

Amdocs Media Marketplace helps video service providers engage with customers, simplify and monetize their businesses, and efficiently package and manage premium content. The platform can swiftly on-board digital and media partners, organize households based on single user ID and profiles, track customer journeys and create new, customized monetization models to suit even the most niche customer segments. Importantly, the solution also demonstrates an intuitive media experience for the consumer utilizing data and analytics with real time indicators.

“Continuously improving the consumer experience is a fundamental goal of Amdocs Media and our valued customers. Developing solutions to create a great user experience that often leads to greater engagement, will always be an important component of success,” said Darcy Antonellis, head of Amdocs Media.

Amdocs Media provides vital end-to-end solutions to build, enable and power any consumer-facing, premium video service, regardless of viewing platform, format and monetization model. Services include content licensing and distribution, monetization, analytics, personalized customer experiences and more for the rapid deployment of new communications and media services worldwide. Amdocs Media is the multi-company Amdocs division comprised of Vubiquity, the premium content service provider, Vindicia, the subscription billing service, ULM, Digital Identity Management and Projeckt202, a design thinking and user journey development agency.

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.0 billion in fiscal 2018. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

