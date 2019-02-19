Amdocs Named Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management for CSPs, for Eighth Consecutive Time

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced Gartner has positioned Amdocs as a Leader in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management for CSPs*. This Gartner Magic Quadrant provides a snapshot of the market and vendors offering Integrated Revenue and Customer Management (IRCM) solutions for communications service providers (CSPs) and evaluates them on their completeness of vision and ability to execute.



According to Gartner, “Leaders are vendors that would normally be included on shortlists for IRCM solutions for large and midsize CSPs worldwide: they perform profitably, grow their revenue and have a presence in all major markets; their functionality is above average, and their technology and scalability are leading-edge; they also engage in innovative projects and activities, carefully listening to their customer base and executing projects to their customers' satisfaction; and they are engaged in understanding the underlying and emerging patterns/trends in revenue and customer management activities, and they direct their R&D resources and investments accordingly.”

“Amdocs has been a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management for CSPs since the report’s inception, and we are honored to be named a Leader in the 2019 report as well,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President, Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs.

“We see this as important recognition of our market-leading product innovation and contribution to industry initiatives,” continued Goonetilleke. “As demonstrated by our consistent wins, some of which we announced this past year, our customers trust us to anticipate new challenges and drive opportunities in the digital world. With new and innovative microservices-based, cloud-native solutions forming part of our amdocsONE portfolio of products and services, our pioneering 5G-ready monetization solutions and the acquisition of digital platforms such as UXP, a pioneer in digital identity for User Lifecycle Management, we are continuing to execute on our vision to provide the solutions our customers need for their continuous digital transformation. All of this is delivered in a high velocity release cycle enabled by DevOps and cloud technologies.”

Across the 350 communications and media companies that Amdocs serves, some noted new wins in the IRCM space include projects at Beeline Russia, for modernizing its Digital Business Systems and surrounding environment for faster time to market for new and innovative offerings, satisfying individual customer needs; at U.S. Cellular, for transforming customer digital care and commerce experiences over its Web and mobile channels; PLDT in the Philippines, for upgrading and managing business technology systems with the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance customer experience, engagement and product delivery; at Mtel in Bulgaria, for transforming the digital commerce and care experience of its more than four million subscribers through its 200+ retail stores, call centers, and at Altice SFR, for the ability to introduce products and services to its residential market more quickly and with innovative, new business models. New deployments included projects at Vodafone India, for automating billing operations and delivering a superior customer experience, and at True in Thailand, for an agile and contextual way of bundling multiplay and digital services in exciting new combinations, enabling a larger variety of choices for both consumers and enterprises.

*Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management for CSPs" by Norbert J. Scholz, Jouni Forsman, Amresh Nandan, Ramesh Marimuthu, 11 February 2019.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.0 billion in fiscal 2018. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 filed on December 10, 2018 and our quarterly 6-K form furnished on February 5, 2019.

