Amdocs Releases Fourth Quarter FY20 Conference Schedule

08/07/2020 | 06:06am EDT

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during fourth quarter of fiscal 2020:

Aug 12:Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference - Virtual
 9:40 am ET Fireside Chat + investor meetings
 Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer and chief operating officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
  
Sep 1:Jefferies 2020 Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Conference - Virtual
 Investor meetings only
 Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer and chief operating officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
  
Sep 9:Citi 2020 Global Technology Conference - Virtual
 Investor meetings only
 Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer and chief operating officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
  
Sep 10:Citi 2020 Global Technology Conference – Virtual
 8:55 am ET Presentation + investor meetings
 Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs President & CEO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Additional details to be available at https://investors.amdocs.com.

Supporting Resources

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Contacts:
Matthew Smith
Head of Investor Relations
Amdocs
Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328
E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com

Linda Horiuchi
Head of Public Relations
Amdocs
Tel: +1 (646) 581-2568
E-mail: linda.horiuchi@amdocs.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
