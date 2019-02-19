Log in
Amdocs : Self-serve your BI

02/19/2019 | 07:24pm EST
Once upon a time, the only way to buy gas was at a full-serve station. As soon as you pulled in, attendants would not only fill your car with gas, but wash your windows, check your oil and much more. Times have changed. In today's hurried world, self-service is now the norm, with you pulling in and out quickly to go about your day, without the need to wait for attendants.

The same is true for business intelligence. The market is moving faster today than ever. With new technologies such as eSIM and IoT beginning to become mainstream, and new OTT services emerging, existing BI reports and dashboards no longer suffice. You need to react quickly to take advantage of smaller windows of opportunity, or to correct course in the face of a new market entry. But getting the insights you need from your current BI process can take months!

A fresh approach to BI is needed - one driven by self-service so that business leaders across your company can access data freely and easily, and generate their own insights. Business leaders need to be able to perform their own data analysis, going through multiple iterations of analyzing the data and generating insights, adding data to be included in the analysis, changing the models and so on, until they find actionable insights that can help them run their business. Since they are closer to the business, they understand what insights they're looking for and can go through several iterations of analysis before settling on the one that works for them.

How can you do that? You need to provide a democratized environment, where people around the company can access and analyze the data, when and how they want. To do that, you need to provide:

  • A self-service platform that allows users to access the tools and data they need, and a cloud environment to work in; a focus on automation and AI to help drive the insights they need
  • A data catalog which streamlines the process of finding the relevant data, and suggesting other data that may be related
  • Pre-defined data marts, subsets of data focused on the different service provider needs (e.g. finance, operations) or markets (e.g consumer health, media services), accelerating the time to insight. This can include common areas of focus like customer health and new service offerings.
  • Industry benchmarks, based on real customer data, enabling you to measure yourself against your peers
By leveraging these tools, you will be able to future forward your business, with a greater ability to extract value from your data quickly and focused on the needs of your business.

Amdocs is showcasing our industry-leading self-service intelligence solution at Mobile World Congress, February 25-28 at booth #3G10. Make sure to stop by to experience our new solution.

Disclaimer

Amdocs Ltd. published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 00:23:07 UTC
