Amdocs : Who moved the telcos cheese?

01/30/2019 | 01:03am EST

The past several years have seen the telco ecosystem change dramatically - requiring service providers to introduce new digital experiences and innovative offerings at a very rapid pace. It appears as if somebody (or something) moved their cheese!

Most of today's telco products and offerings were built for the previous revolution - which began during the waning years of last century and featured the emergence of the internet and mobile communications. Today's reality - the new digital revolution - presents a far different challenge to service providers. And to make matters worse, non-traditional competitors (including some unicorns) have joined the game and in the process, significantly raised the bar of customer expectations.

The introduction of new technologies such as AI and IoT are upping the ante even more.

The message to telcos is that the time to dramatically rethink strategy is sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, digital transformations are changing too. Traditional waterfall projects are not suited to the new era. Rather, they're being replaced by DevOps, whose methodology and practices enable short incremental enhancements, providing the agility that companies need to survive in a fast-paced world.

And yet while adopting DevOps may be a given to new market entrants, for telcos who are steeped in their old, traditional ways, this presents a significant challenge.

The traditional telco IT infrastructure is mostly based on a monolith design legacy architecture, tying together dozens of products from different vendors, and serving thousands of customers on a daily basis. While the financial outlay and technical disruptions required to move to DevOps present an enormous obstacle, the challenge to overcome the rigid, change-averse employee mindset that is typically embedded in the telco company culture is equal, if not greater.

At Amdocs, we understand that DevOps implementation is far from trivial. With more than 35 years' experience serving the industry behind us, we know how to overcome the telco legacy mindset and get the DevOps ball rolling, step by step. To do this, we leverage our deep understanding of the entire ecosystem, including backbone applications that must be seamlessly integrated with new innovative solutions.

We also understand that DevOps implementation for telcos is a journey - and we know how to lead them through it safely.

Disclaimer

Amdocs Ltd. published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2019 06:03:00 UTC
