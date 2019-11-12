Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amdocs Limited    DOX   GB0022569080

AMDOCS LIMITED

(DOX)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/12 04:00:00 pm
67.42 USD   +0.60%
06:46pAmdocs to Provide Services for AT&T, T-Mobile and Others
DJ
04:06pAT&T and Amdocs Expand Strategic Alliance
GL
04:06pAmdocs and U.S. Cellular Extend Partnership with Five Year Agreement
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amdocs to Provide Services for AT&T, T-Mobile and Others

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 06:46pm EST
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMDOCS LIMITED 0.60% 67.42 Delayed Quote.14.41%
AT&T -0.51% 39.17 Delayed Quote.37.95%
T-MOBILE US -2.75% 77.43 Delayed Quote.25.17%
TELKOM SA SOC LIMITED 6.68% 66.14 End-of-day quote.4.04%
UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION 0.28% 35.38 Delayed Quote.-32.11%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 3.09% 165.24 Delayed Quote.4.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMDOCS LIMITED
06:46pAmdocs to Provide Services for AT&T, T-Mobile and Others
DJ
04:06pAT&T and Amdocs Expand Strategic Alliance
GL
04:06pAmdocs and U.S. Cellular Extend Partnership with Five Year Agreement
GL
04:06pAmdocs Enters into a Managed Services Agreement with T-Mobile USA to Drive Gr..
GL
04:06pAmdocs Supports Three Ireland's Successful Business-Led Transformation for En..
GL
04:06pTelkom SA and Amdocs Sign Multi-Year Agreement for Modernizing IT Operations
GL
04:05pAmdocs Partners with Vodafone Germany for Business and Technology Transformat..
GL
11/07AMDOCS LIMITED : annual earnings release
10/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil falls on hike in U.S. crude stockpiles, trade d..
RE
10/14Amdocs Network Virtualization Solutions Selected by VodafoneZiggo to Enable D..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 088 M
EBIT 2019 706 M
Net income 2019 480 M
Finance 2019 479 M
Yield 2019 1,64%
P/E ratio 2019 19,0x
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,09x
EV / Sales2020 2,00x
Capitalization 9 011 M
Chart AMDOCS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Amdocs Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMDOCS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 71,63  $
Last Close Price 66,32  $
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua Shuky Sheffer President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert A. Minicucci Chairman
Tamar Rapaport-Dagim Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Adrian David Edmund Gardner Independent Director
James S. Kahan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMDOCS LIMITED14.41%9 011
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION21.06%122 909
ACCENTURE34.78%120 173
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.51%115 723
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.24.11%69 085
VMWARE, INC.20.86%66 979
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group