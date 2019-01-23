Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Amdocs Limited Investors (DOX)

National Shareholder Rights Law Firm Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on
behalf of Amdocs Limited (“Amdocs” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOX)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
On January 23, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management published a report
alleging that Amdocs “engineered superficial top and bottom-line growth”
through “opaque M&A, aggressive percentage-of-completion accounting,
software cost capitalization, and repeated one-off net tax benefits.” On
this news, shares of Amdocs fell 12% during intraday trading on January
23, 2019, thereby injuring investors.
If you purchased Amdocs securities, have information or would like to
learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East,
Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at
888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
