Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amdocs Limited    DOX   GB0022569080

AMDOCS LIMITED (DOX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Amdocs Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 08:31pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Amdocs Limited (“Amdocs” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: DOX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Spruce Point Capital Management published a report on January 23, 2019, alleging that Amdocs “engineered superficial top and bottom-line growth,” utilizing “opaque M&A, aggressive percentage-of-completion accounting, software cost capitalization, and repeated one-off net tax benefits.” Based on this news, shares of Amdocs fell almost 9% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMDOCS LIMITED
08:31pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
06:52pINVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates Amdocs Limited
PR
06:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Amdocs Limite..
BU
02:52pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Amdocs Limit..
PR
02:35pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Amdocs Li..
BU
11:00aRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Amdocs Li..
BU
10:01aSPRUCE POINT CAPITAL RELEASES A STRO : Dox)
PR
01/21TECHNOLOGY PREDICTIONS FOR 2019 : 5G, Edge Computing, Hybrid Cloud, SDDC And Mor..
PU
01/08AMDOCS : Why 5G is the key to growing the enterprise business
PU
01/04CBRS : Reasons to take advantage of the shared spectrum space
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 099 M
EBIT 2019 710 M
Net income 2019 461 M
Finance 2019 499 M
Yield 2019 1,76%
P/E ratio 2019 18,65
P/E ratio 2020 17,39
EV / Sales 2019 1,94x
EV / Sales 2020 1,86x
Capitalization 8 440 M
Chart AMDOCS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Amdocs Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMDOCS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 73,1 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua Shuky Sheffer President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert A. Minicucci Chairman
Tamar Rapaport-Dagim Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Adrian David Edmund Gardner Independent Director
James S. Kahan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMDOCS LIMITED3.81%8 440
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.79%111 345
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES0.47%100 242
ACCENTURE5.65%94 961
VMWARE, INC.7.95%60 676
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING1.56%58 293
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.