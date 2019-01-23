Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Amdocs Limited

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has been investigating claims on behalf of investors of Amdocs Limited ("Amdocs" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOX).

On January 23, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management issued a report entitled "Re-DOX of Dot.com Stock Collapse?" that "outlines how DOX faces 25%-50% intermediate downside risk to approximately $30 to $45 per share as a result of flat to negative organic growth, increasing limitations to M&A, growing evidence of cost capitalization and other aggressive accounting, and clear signs that executives are cashing out."

On January 23, 2019, Amdocs shares declined from a close on January 22, 2019 of $60.47 per share to close at $55.06 per share, a decline of approximately 9% on heavier than usual volume.

If you are an investor in Amdocs and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing jcampisi@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

