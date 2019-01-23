Log in
01/23/2019 | 06:52pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has been investigating claims on behalf of investors of Amdocs Limited ("Amdocs" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOX).  

On January 23, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management issued a report entitled "Re-DOX of Dot.com Stock Collapse?" that "outlines how DOX faces 25%-50% intermediate downside risk to approximately $30 to $45 per share as a result of flat to negative organic growth, increasing limitations to M&A, growing evidence of cost capitalization and other aggressive accounting, and clear signs that executives are cashing out." 

On January 23, 2019, Amdocs shares declined from a close on January 22, 2019 of $60.47 per share to close at $55.06 per share, a decline of approximately 9% on heavier than usual volume. 

If you are an investor in Amdocs and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing jcampisi@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952. 

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.  If you have any questions about this Notice, the action, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Jeffrey P. Campisi
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(800) 290-1952
(212) 687-1980
Fax: (212) 687-7714
E-mail: jcampisi@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
350 Sansome Street, Suite 400
San Francisco, California  94104
(415) 772-4700
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-investigates-amdocs-limited-300783303.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
