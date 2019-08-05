Log in
Leading Global Satellite Operator SES Selects Amdocs NFV for Network Automation and to Move to the Cloud on Microsoft Azure

0
08/05/2019 | 06:01am EDT

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it will provide SES, the world’s leading global satellite operator, with its Amdocs Network Function Virtualization (NFV) solution to modernize and automate its network platforms in the cloud, in an open, software-centric way. This will enable SES to more rapidly build network solutions that are powered by its fleet of Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) satellites, and extensive ground infrastructure to provide seamless scalable connectivity services to underserved markets, including rural areas, out at sea or in the skies, as well as to areas affected by disasters.

Amdocs is also today announcing an expanded strategic agreement with Microsoft to help CSPs modernize, automate and digitize as they grow beyond connectivity to industry accelerators such as IoT, artificial intelligence and media and entertainment. This builds on Amdocs and Microsoft’s existing collaborative agreement to enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure.  SES is the first customer to use Amdocs NFV for SD-WAN on Azure.

“SES’s vision is to make satellite-based networks a seamless and wholly integrated part of a global, cloud-scale network ecosystem, and implementing standards-based orchestration is key to our network modernization strategy,” said JP Hemingway, CEO of SES Networks, SES’s data-centric business unit. “To help ensure we succeed in this journey, we are evolving to an open, virtualized and cloud-optimized network architecture, with Microsoft and Amdocs as key partners in this journey with their portfolio of network solutions aligned with ONAP (Open Networking Automation Platform), MEF (Metro Ethernet Forum) and a broad ecosystem of enabling technologies.”

SES will use the Amdocs NFV orchestration solution to drive an automated, virtualized service creation and delivery environment. This will enable SES to readily serve its broadcast, telecom, corporate and government customers with applications and technologies such as SD-WAN, WAN optimization, high security, Unified Threat Management (UTM) and other flexible and scalable cloud-based network services, all of which can be easily configured, customized and verified over the highly scalable Microsoft Azure public cloud infrastructure.  Furthermore, this solution will seamlessly manage MEO, GEO and other terrestrial WAN connections to provide customers with a single managed service.

“SES is taking steps to leverage its leadership position in satellite communications to drive significant business growth through simplification of the network, deeper customer engagement, increasing overall network availability through intent-based traffic management, and rapid deployment of new capabilities and services to support growing bandwidth and security requirements,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs. “Together with the Amdocs NFV experience and the Microsoft Azure multi-vendor ecosystem, SES can quickly introduce a rich set of innovative new services that can be discovered, deployed, and scaled on demand.”

Bob De Haven, general manager, worldwide media & communications industries, Microsoft Corp. said, “Through ONAP, networks are moving from being proprietary, closed and hardware-centric to being much more open and software-centric. Through our work with Amdocs, communications and media companies can accelerate their path to open source NFV via Microsoft Azure. SES has become the first company to take advantage of the Amdocs offering, enabling it to build an open network and open ecosystem for innovation and service management, and in turn enabling the network to become a platform that can be managed by software in the cloud.”

Supporting Resources

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.0 billion in fiscal 2018. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 filed on December 10, 2018 and our quarterly 6-K form furnished on February 19 and May 28, 2019.

Media Contacts:

Nick Boulton
Amdocs Public Relations
Tel: +44 (0)7896 931 335
E-mail: nicholas.boulton@amdocs.com

Paul Campbell
Babel PR for Amdocs
Tel: +44 (0)20 7434 5552
E-mail: paul@babelpr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
