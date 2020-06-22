Log in
Q3 2020 Amdocs Earnings Conference Call 08/05/20 5:00 PM EDT

06/22/2020 | 05:17pm EDT
Q3 2020 Amdocs Earnings Conference Call
08/05/20 5:00 PM EDT
Webcast Presentation
Event Details
Title
Q3 2020 Amdocs Earnings Conference Call
Date and Time
08/05/20 5:00 PM EDT
Description
To participate in the call, please dial the numbers listed below approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call or listen via the Webcast link above.

Live Dial in: (844) 513-7152 -or- (508) 637-5600
Passcode: 3378515

A webcast replay and a podcast (MP3 download) will also be available on the Earnings Reports page.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Amdocs Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 21:16:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 127 M - -
Net income 2020 484 M - -
Net cash 2020 481 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
Yield 2020 2,07%
Capitalization 8 033 M 8 033 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 24 516
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart AMDOCS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Amdocs Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMDOCS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 73,38 $
Last Close Price 60,17 $
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua Shuky Sheffer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert A. Minicucci Chairman
Tamar Rapaport-Dagim Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Adrian David Edmund Gardner Independent Director
James S. Kahan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMDOCS LIMITED-16.65%8 033
ACCENTURE-4.28%128 393
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.63%108 740
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-6.19%100 672
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-12.61%64 036
VMWARE, INC.-0.72%63 147
