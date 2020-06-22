|
Q3 2020 Amdocs Earnings Conference Call 08/05/20 5:00 PM EDT
06/22/2020 | 05:17pm EDT
Event Details
Title
Q3 2020 Amdocs Earnings Conference Call
Date and Time
08/05/20 5:00 PM EDT
Description
To participate in the call, please dial the numbers listed below approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call or listen via the Webcast link above.
Live Dial in: (844) 513-7152 -or- (508) 637-5600
Passcode: 3378515
A webcast replay and a podcast (MP3 download) will also be available on the Earnings Reports page.
Disclaimer
Amdocs Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 21:16:05 UTC
|Sales 2020
4 127 M
-
-
|Net income 2020
484 M
-
-
|Net cash 2020
481 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2020
|16,7x
|Yield 2020
|2,07%
|Capitalization
8 033 M
8 033 M
-
|EV / Sales 2019
|
|EV / Sales 2020
|1,83x
|Nbr of Employees
|24 516
|Free-Float
|48,0%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends AMDOCS LIMITED
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|8
|Average target price
73,38 $
|Last Close Price
60,17 $
|Spread / Highest target
33,0%
|Spread / Average Target
21,9%
|Spread / Lowest Target
9,69%