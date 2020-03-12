Amedeo Air Four Plus : 2020 03 12 ANN Company Update

AMEDEO AIR FOUR PLUS LIMITED (the "Company")

Company Update

Further to the announcements on 19 and 25 February 2020 the Board of the Company announces it is still considering the best course of action with regard to its utilisation of the Etihad net proceeds.

The Board is in active discussion with its Asset Manager concerning the effect of the current COVID- 19 situation on the Company's assets and lessees.

As this situation changes daily, the Board does not envisage making a further announcement this week but will provide a further update to shareholders on a regular basis hereafter.

About the Company

The Company is a Guernsey-domiciled company, with shares admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market (LSE: AA4).

The Company's investment objective is to obtain income returns and a capital return for its Shareholders by acquiring, leasing and then selling aircraft.

The latest available information on the Company can be accessed via the Company's website www.aa4plus.com

