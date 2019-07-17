Log in
AMEDEO AIR FOUR PLUS LTD

(AA4)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/17 11:35:23 am
91 GBp   -0.27%
AMEDEO AIR FOUR PLUS : Announcement of Annual Financial Report
PU
07/11AMEDEO AIR FOUR PLUS : Dividend Announcement
PU
07/05AMEDEO AIR FOUR PLUS : Announcement of Quarterly Report
PU
Amedeo Air Four Plus : Announcement of Annual Financial Report

07/17/2019 | 02:25pm EDT

17 July 2019

AMEDEO AIR FOUR PLUS LIMITED (the "Company")

Annual Financial Report

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce its results for the year ended 31 March 2019

To view the Company's Annual Financial Report please follow the link below:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9013F_1-2019-7-17.pdf

In addition, to comply with DTR 4.1 please find below the full text of the annual financial report. The report will also shortly be available on the Company's website, http://www.aa4plus.com/category/news/.

For further information, please contact:

Administrative Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 702400

Nimrod Capital LLP

Richard Bolchover

Marc Gordon

+44 (0) 207 382 4565 info@nimrodcapital.com

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT

E&OE - in transmission

Disclaimer

Amedeo Air Four Plus Ltd. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 18:24:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Robin Hallam Chairman
David Moses Gelber Independent Non-Executive Director
John Reginald Le Prevost Independent Non-Executive Director
Laurence Barron Independent Non-Executive Director
