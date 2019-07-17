Amedeo Air Four Plus : Announcement of Annual Financial Report

17 July 2019
AMEDEO AIR FOUR PLUS LIMITED (the "Company")
Annual Financial Report
The Board of the Company is pleased to announce its results for the year ended 31 March 2019
To view the Company's Annual Financial Report please follow the link below:
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9013F_1-2019-7-17.pdf
In addition, to comply with DTR 4.1 please find below the full text of the annual financial report. The report will also shortly be available on the Company's website, http://www.aa4plus.com/category/news/.
For further information, please contact:
Administrative Enquiries:
JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 702400
Nimrod Capital LLP
Richard Bolchover
Marc Gordon
+44 (0) 207 382 4565 info@nimrodcapital.com
