Amedeo Air Four Plus : Announcement of Quarterly Report

11 April 2019
AMEDEO AIR FOUR PLUS LIMITED (the "Company")
QUARTERLY REPORT
To view the Company's Quarterly Report for the period ended 31 March 2019 please follow the link below:
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9542V_1-2019-4-11.pdf For further information, please contact:
Administrative Enquiries:
JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited +44 (0) 1481 702 400
Shareholder Enquiries:
Nimrod Capital LLP
Richard Bolchover Marc Gordon +44 (0) 207 382 4565 info@nimrodcapital.com
