Amedeo Air Four Plus : Announcement of Quarterly Report

5 July 2019
AMEDEO AIR FOUR PLUS LIMITED (the "Company")
QUARTERLY REPORT
To view the Company's Quarterly Report for the period ended 30 June 2019 please follow the link below:
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6909E_1-2019-7-5.pdf
For further information, please contact:
Administrative Enquiries:
JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited +44 (0) 1481 702 400
Shareholder Enquiries:
Nimrod Capital LLP
Richard Bolchover
Marc Gordon
+44 (0) 207 382 4565 info@nimrodcapital.com
END OF ANNOUNCEMENT
E&OE - in transmission
Disclaimer
Amedeo Air Four Plus Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 17:52:08 UTC