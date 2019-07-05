Log in
AMEDEO AIR FOUR PLUS LTD    AA4

AMEDEO AIR FOUR PLUS LTD

(AA4)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/05 11:35:06 am
92 GBp   +0.27%
Amedeo Air Four Plus : Announcement of Quarterly Report

07/05/2019 | 01:53pm EDT

5 July 2019

AMEDEO AIR FOUR PLUS LIMITED (the "Company")

QUARTERLY REPORT

To view the Company's Quarterly Report for the period ended 30 June 2019 please follow the link below:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6909E_1-2019-7-5.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Administrative Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited +44 (0) 1481 702 400

Shareholder Enquiries:

Nimrod Capital LLP

Richard Bolchover

Marc Gordon

+44 (0) 207 382 4565 info@nimrodcapital.com

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT

E&OE - in transmission

Disclaimer

Amedeo Air Four Plus Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 17:52:08 UTC
