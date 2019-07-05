Amedeo Air Four Plus : Announcement of Quarterly Report

5 July 2019

AMEDEO AIR FOUR PLUS LIMITED (the "Company")

QUARTERLY REPORT

To view the Company's Quarterly Report for the period ended 30 June 2019 please follow the link below:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6909E_1-2019-7-5.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Administrative Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited +44 (0) 1481 702 400

Shareholder Enquiries:

Nimrod Capital LLP

Richard Bolchover

Marc Gordon

+44 (0) 207 382 4565 info@nimrodcapital.com

