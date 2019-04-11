Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/11 11:35:15 am
95 GBp   +1.06%
12:18pAMEDEO AIR FOUR PLUS : Announcement of Quarterly Report
PU
12:18pAMEDEO AIR FOUR PLUS : Dividend Announcement
PU
03/27AMEDEO AIR FOUR PLUS : Director / PDMR Shareholding
PU
Amedeo Air Four Plus : Dividend Announcement

04/11/2019 | 12:18pm EDT

11 April 2019

AMEDEO AIR FOUR PLUS LIMITED

DIVIDEND DECLARATION REDEEMABLE ORDINARY SHARES

Overview

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LSE:AA4) (the "Company") is a Guernsey domiciled company with shares admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market.

Declaration of Dividend

In line with the declared distribution policy the directors of the Company have declared an interim dividend of 2.0625 pence per Redeemable Ordinary Share in respect of the financial year ending 31 March 2020.

This dividend will be payable on or around 30 April 2019 to holders of record 23 April 2019. The corresponding ex-dividend date will be 18 April 2019.

Future dividend payments are anticipated to be declared and paid on a quarterly cycle per the Prospectus, subject to compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

The Company's latest quarterly report will be posted on the Company's website today.

http://www.aa4plus.com/category/news/

Investment Objectives and Policy

The Company's investment objective is to obtain income returns and a capital return for its Shareholders by acquiring, leasing and then selling aircraft (the "Assets").

To pursue its investment objective, the Company will seek to use the net proceeds of placing and/or other equity capital raisings, together with financing facilities (or instruments), to acquire widebody, or other, aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

The Company aims to provide Shareholders with an attractive total return comprising income, from distributions through the period of the Company's ownership of the Assets, and capital, upon the sale of the Assets.

Investor information

The latest available information on the Company can be accessed via the Company's website.

For further information, please contact:

Administrative Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited Tel: +44 (0) 1481 702400

Shareholder Enquiries:

Nimrod Capital LLP

Richard Bolchover Marc Gordon

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7382 4565 info@nimrodcapital.com

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT E&OE - in transmission

Disclaimer

Amedeo Air Four Plus Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 16:17:05 UTC
