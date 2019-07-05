Amedeo Air Four Plus : Quarterly Report 0 07/05/2019 | 01:53pm EDT Send by mail :

THE COMPANY Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited ("the Company"), a Guernsey domiciled company, commenced business in May 2015 and has its shares listed on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market. Initially 202 million Ordinary Shares were issued at a price of 100p per share and subsequently the Company has concluded additional placings of shares at issue prices of 100p, 101p, 102p and 104p resulting in a total of 642,250,000 shares in issue as at 28 June 2019 (the "equity"). With the share price on 28 June 2019 closing at 92.5p the market capitalisation then of the Company was GBP 594,081,250. COMPANY INVESTMENT STRATEGY The Company's investment objective is to obtain income and capital returns for its Shareholders by acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The Company seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines (each aircraft an "Asset"). The Company aims to provide Shareholders with an attractive total return comprising income from distributions through the period of the Company's ownership of the Assets and capital upon the sale, or other disposition of the Assets. The Company's Articles provide that the Company may only acquire further aircraft with the approval of Shareholders by ordinary resolution in relation to each proposed acquisition. Where such approval for a new acquisition is obtained, it is the current intention of the Directors to offer Shareholders the opportunity to participate in any equity financing on a broadly pre‐emptive basis, although other approaches to financing may also be considered and pursued if the Directors consider it appropriate to do so to diversify the funding sources of the Company. The Board's intention is that, subject to finding suitable deals and obtaining subsequent Shareholder approval, the Company be grown into a larger vehicle owning a range of aircraft leased to more major airlines. The aim of such a strategy is to diversify the risk profile of the Company's portfolio of Assets and lease credits whilst maintaining its target investor returns of a quarterly dividend of 2.0625p per share and a double‐digit total return. The Asset Manager has not come across any suitable transactions to present to the Board in Q2 2019 that would not be dilutive to the Company's return profile and revenue currency balance in favour of GBP. The Asset Manager, in conjunction with Nimrod Capital LLP, the Company's Corporate & Shareholder Advisor, will be discussing with the Board the scope for potential opportunities throughout 2019. CURRENT INVESTMENTS Since launch in May 2015, the Company has acquired eight Airbus A380, two Boeing 777‐300ER and four Airbus A350‐900 aircraft. Eight of these aircraft are leased to Emirates, two aircraft are leased to Etihad and four aircraft are leased to Thai Airways. All aircraft are leased for a period of 12 years from each respective delivery date. To complete the purchase of these aircraft, subsidiaries of the Company entered into debt financing arrangements which, together with equity proceeds, were used to finance the acquisition of the fourteen aircraft. OVERVIEW (28 June 2019) Listing LSE Dividend Payment Dates April, July, October, January Ticker AA4 Launch Date / Price 13 May 2015 / 100p Initial Share Price 100p Incorporation Guernsey Share Price 92.5p (Closing) Asset Manager Amedeo Limited Current Targeted Distribution 8.25 pence per share p.a. Corp & Shareholder Advisor Nimrod Capital LLP Market Capitalisation GBP 594,081,250 Administrator JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited Initial Debt USD 2,440,757,240 Auditor KPMG Outstanding Debt Balance USD 2,028,374,223 SEDOL, ISIN BWC53H4, GG00BWC53H48 Current Dividend Yield 8.92% Year End 31‐Mar (based on the Current Share Price) Currency GBP Stocks & Shares ISA Eligible Website www.aa4plus.com AA4P TOTAL RETURNS SINCE IPO VS. AA4P PORTFOLIO BREAKDOWN FTSE ALL‐SHARE INDEX 30% By Aircraft Type AA4P FTSE All‐Share 25.50% 26.00% A350 20% 4 29% A380 8 B777 57% 2 10% 14% 0% AA4P FTSE All‐Share By Operator *The FTSE All‐Share Index is not intended to be used as the benchmark for the Company. It is shown for illustrative purposes to indicate the performance of the Company for an equity investor whose portfolio may be benchmarked against the FTSE All‐Share Index. FTSE All‐Share returns account for all dividends to date being reinvested. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance. The value of an investment may go down as well as up and some or all of the total amount invested may be lost. Returns calculated as of 28‐Jun‐2019. Bloomberg Finance L.P © 2019. All rights reserved. Thai Airways 4 29% Emirates 8 57% Etihad 2 14% AMEDEO'S ASSET INSPECTION REPORT TO AA4P The utilisation figures below represent the totals for each aircraft from first flight to 31‐May‐2019 Lessee Model MSN REG Delivery Date Lease Expiry Flight Hours Flight Cycles Date A380‐861 157 A6‐EEY 04/09/2014 04/09/2026 19983 3180 A380‐861 164 A6‐EOB 03/11/2014 03/11/2026 19839 3190 A380‐861 187 A6‐EOM 03/08/2015 03/08/2027 19939 1844 Emirates A380‐861 201 A6‐EOQ 27/11/2015 27/11/2027 14496 2303 A380‐861 206 A6‐EOV 19/02/2016 19/02/2028 14310 2255 A380‐861 208 A6‐EOX 13/04/2016 13/04/2028 13106 2066 777‐300ER 42334 A6‐EPO 28/07/2016 28/07/2028 12094 3031 777‐300ER 42336 A6‐EPQ 19/08/2016 19/08/2028 12826 2897 Etihad A380‐861 233 A6‐API 24/03/2017 24/03/2029 11676 1254 A380‐861 237 A6‐APJ 24/05/2017 24/05/2029 10813 1119 A350‐900 123 HS‐THF 13/07/2017 13/07/2029 8825 1485 Thai A350‐900 130 HS‐THG 31/08/2017 31/08/2029 8572 1368 A350‐900 142 HS‐THH 22/09/2017 22/09/2029 8279 1335 A350‐900 177 HS‐THJ 26/01/2018 26/01/2030 6643 1097 Recent Technical Activity: The annual inspections of MSN 164, 206, 208, 233, 42334 and 42336 are scheduled between 23 rd June and 3 rd of July 2019.

June and 3 of July 2019. Emirates A380 fleet operated normally, MSN208 1C Check was performed in March 2019, MSN164 1A Check, and MSN 208 8A Check were performed in April 2019.

No technical events reported for Emirates 777‐300ER.

No technical events reported for Etihad A380.

Overall, Emirates was affected by engineering work on the runways in Dubai, resulting in runway closures between April and May 2019, which forced the airline to ground 48 aircraft due to a lack of available slots.

Thai A350 fleet operated normally except for MSN 123 which suffered an AOG and several groundings in April 2019 (total 12 days) due to engine Thrust Reverser and Spoiler problems. Appraisal Value Updates In aggregate across the AA4P portfolio, appraised future residual values decreased to $1,554.0 million, a decrease of approximately 0.8% relative to 2018. The residual value of the A380 fleet increased by approximately 0.8% in aggregate. This figure underscores Amedeo's belief that the Airbus termination announcement, despite the negative press, will have positive implications for the future values of the installed A380 fleet, particularly those aircraft operated by Emirates. It is estimated that the long‐term core Emirates A380 fleet will comprise in excess of 100 A380 units, which Amedeo expects will continue to be operated by Emirates for the entirety of their useful economic lives. The A380 is to remain an essential aircraft type for Emirates, with higher financial profitability deriving from the longer‐term use of its A380 fleet. It has been reported that British Airways may take six used A380s, according to Willie Walsh, CEO of parent IAG (U.K.). We suspect these to be ex‐ Lufthansa A380s, which like BA's, and some of Emirates', are powered by Rolls Royce Trent 900 engines. This would be a positive A380 development. 777‐300ER residual values were not as resilient, declining approximately 7.8% in aggregate, though these aircraft comprise a much smaller portion of the Company's fleet. Amedeo believes that the dwindling order backlog and recent Boeing production rate cuts are responsible, in part, for the residual value decrease. Further, the deliveries of A350‐1000s have begun to encroach on the 777‐ 300ER's value proposition, to say nothing of the approaching entry into service of the 777X. However, the 777‐300ER fleet has a vast and well‐ distributed operator and customer base of 42 operators. Amedeo believes that the 777‐300ER's GE90 single‐source powerplant and large belly cargo capacity will aid the re‐marketability of the aircraft and support the long‐term economic value of the asset type. Further, the development of a secondary market augurs well for residual value retention. The appraised values of the Company's A350 fleet depreciated in accordance with expected trends, decreasing 2.1% in aggregate. The A350 has a wider fuselage and larger capacity than the 787, which provides a better opportunity for premium and economy cabins. Amedeo believes the A350 is an ideal replacement for A340‐300s and 777‐200ERs as they reach over 20 years of age. The timing of launch of the A350s also means the asset has a head start compared to the 777X. Amedeo believes these factors, as well as a significant undelivered orderbook, will support robust residual value retention in this asset type as well. Consistent with any new production aircraft, appraisers produce speculative values in the absence of secondary market trading data and such values can vary between appraisers. The policy of the Company is to take appraisals from three independent firms and use the average of the three, thereby smoothing volatility. As pertains to the A380 specifically, the spread between the appraisers has widened following the closure of the program by Airbus, but is expected to narrow going forward as more data points become available. The 737 MAX The 737 MAX re‐certification debacle continues for Boeing after two tragic crashes and discovery of a flawed certification process and design flaws. We do not see re‐entry into service before the start of 2020. As AA4P does not have any narrow body aircraft the story is relevant for the larger new B777‐ 9X, a replacement for the B777‐300ER. While Boeing maintains the timing for the B777‐9X certification is unaffected by the B737 MAX issues, it is hard to imagine that the FAA will not go back to basics in re‐ examining "light" certification of previously certified type aircraft and a delay to the new B777‐9X, set for about June 2020, is likely. If this delay materialises, it will help stabilise other widebody aircraft residuals and the appraisal community should be more confident in regard to the B777‐300ER. IMPLIED FUTURE TOTAL RETURN Aggregated aircraft portfolio appraised residual value at lease expiry USD 1,554.0 million. Income Return of Capital Total Return Targeted Distributions (p) Latest Appraisal (p) Latest Appraisal (p) Future Return 75.7 154.2 229.9 The Total Return of a share is for illustrative purposes only and calculated using the following assumptions: Latest appraisal values at each lease expiry for the portfolio being the average of three appraisers are as of 31‐Mar‐2019 and quoted in US Dollars. This residual value at lease expiry takes inflation into account and is the most reliable estimate available in the Company's Asset Manager's opinion. Due to accounting standards, the values used in the Company's financial reports differ from this disclosure as they exclude the effects of inflation and are converted to Sterling at the prevailing exchange rate on the reporting date (31‐Mar‐2019). The lease expirations for all current aircraft in the portfolio are spread out between September 2026 and January 2030, so are not coterminous and as such their aggregated appraised residual value is assumed to be realised in stages. Targeted Distributions illustrates the future income distributions including all dividends payable from June 2019, inclusive. Upon lease expiry and sale of each aircraft sale proceeds are returned to Shareholders reducing the number of outstanding shares on a pro‐rata basis on which distribution are paid. The implied Total Return is not a forecast and assumes the Company has not incurred any unexpected costs. The implied Total Return includes all currently known annual costs of the Company, including disposition fees. The Total Return is prepared on the assumption that each aircraft is sold at its Latest Appraisal value at the end of the lease term, all extant debts are paid off and proceeds immediately returned to Shareholders as a Return of Capital. The implied Total Return assumes that each lessee will honour its contractual obligations during each lease term and income distributions include all future targeted dividends. There is no guarantee that the assets will be sold at Latest Appraisal values or that such implied Total Returns will be generated. Assumes GBP/USD FX rate and applicable US 3‐month LIBOR rate remains constant for the remaining life of the respective leases, at GBP/USD FX Rate: 1.2696 (as at 28‐Jun‐2019) and 3M USD LIBOR Rate: 2.31988% (as at 28‐Jun‐2019) as sourced from Bloomberg. Bloomberg Finance L.P 2019.

