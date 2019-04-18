Amedisys : 8-K

Section 1: 8-K/A(8-K/A) UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K/A (Amendment No. 1) CURRENT REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 DATE OF REPORT (DATE OF EARLIEST EVENT REPORTED): February 1, 2019 Commission File Number: 0-24260 AMEDISYS, INC. (Exact Name of Registrant as specified in its Charter) Delaware 11-3131700 (State or other jurisdiction (I.R.S. Employer of incorporation or organization) Identification No.) 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 (Address of principal executive offices, including zip code) (225) 292-2031 or (800) 467-2662 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Not Applicable (Former name or former address, if changed since last report) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: ☐Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

SECTION 2 - FINANCIAL INFORMATION ITEM 2.01. COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OR DISPOSITION OF ASSETS As reported in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Amedisys, Inc. ("we," "us," "our" or the "Company") on February 4, 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of Compassionate Care Hospice Group, Inc. ("CCH") on February 1, 2019. This Current Report on Form 8-K/A is being filed as an amendment ("Amendment No. 1") to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company on February 4, 2019. This Amendment No. 1 is being filed solely to provide the historical financial statements of CCH and unaudited pro forma information described in Item 9.01 below. SECTION 9 - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS ITEM 9.01. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS (a) Financial statements of businesses acquired The audited consolidated and combined financial statements of Compassionate Care Hospice Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries and Affiliates as of and for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 and the unaudited interim condensed consolidated and combined financial statements as of September 30, 2018 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, are attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2, respectively, and are included herein. (b) Pro forma financial information The unaudited pro forma consolidated and combined financial information as of and for the year ended December 31, 2018 is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.3. (d) Exhibits 23.1Consent of BDO USA, LLP, Independent Auditors for CCH and Subsidiaries and Affiliates. 99.1Audited consolidated and combined financial statements of Compassionate Care Hospice Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries and Affiliates as of and for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016. 99.2Unaudited interim condensed consolidated and combined financial statements of Compassionate Care Hospice Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries and Affiliates as of September 30, 2018 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018 and 2017. 99.3Unaudited pro forma consolidated and combined financial information as of and for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Signatures Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. AMEDISYS, INC. (Registrant) By: /s/ Scott G. Ginn Scott G. Ginn Chief Financial Officer (Principal Financial Officer) DATE: April 17, 2019 (Back To Top) Section 2: EX-23.1(EX-23.1) Exhibit 23.1 Consent of Independent Auditor Amedisys, Inc. Baton Rouge, LA We hereby consent to the incorporation by reference in the Registration Statements on Form S-3 (Nos. 333-138255 and 333-145582) and Form S-8 (Nos. 333-60525,333-51704,333-53786,333-143967,333-152359,333-182347,333-205267 and 333-225461) of Amedisys, Inc. of our report dated April 16, 2019, relating to the consolidated and combined financial statements and supplementary information, which appear in this Form 8-K/A. /s/ BDO USA, LLP New York, NY April 16, 2019 (Back To Top) Section 3: EX-99.1(EX-99.1) Exhibit 99.1 COMPASSIONATE CARE HOSPICE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATES Consolidated and Combined Financial Statements and Supplementary Information Years Ended December 31, 2017 and 2016

COMPASSIONATE CARE HOSPICE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATES Contents Independent Auditor's Report 3-4 Consolidated and Combined Financial Statements Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2017 and 2016 5 Statements of Income for the Years Ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 6 Statements of Stockholders' Equity for the Years Ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 7 Statements of Cash Flows for the Years Ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 8 Notes to Financial Statements 9-18 Supplementary Information Combining Balance Sheet Schedule as of December 31, 2017 19 Combining Schedule of Income as of December 31, 2017 20 2

