AMEDISYS : 8-k
PU
04/15Amedisys Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
GL
04/15AMEDISYS : Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
AQ
Amedisys : 8-K

04/18/2019 | 03:18am EDT

Section 1: 8-K/A(8-K/A)

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K/A

(Amendment No. 1)

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

DATE OF REPORT (DATE OF EARLIEST EVENT REPORTED): February 1, 2019

Commission File Number: 0-24260

AMEDISYS, INC.

(Exact Name of Registrant as specified in its Charter)

Delaware

11-3131700

(State or other jurisdiction

(I.R.S. Employer

of incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

(225) 292-2031 or (800) 467-2662

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

SECTION 2 - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ITEM 2.01. COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OR DISPOSITION OF ASSETS

As reported in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Amedisys, Inc. ("we," "us," "our" or the "Company") on February 4, 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of Compassionate Care Hospice Group, Inc. ("CCH") on February 1, 2019.

This Current Report on Form 8-K/A is being filed as an amendment ("Amendment No. 1") to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company on February 4, 2019. This Amendment No. 1 is being filed solely to provide the historical financial statements of CCH and unaudited pro forma information described in Item 9.01 below.

SECTION 9 - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

ITEM 9.01. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

(a) Financial statements of businesses acquired

The audited consolidated and combined financial statements of Compassionate Care Hospice Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries and Affiliates as of and for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 and the unaudited interim condensed consolidated and combined financial statements as of September 30, 2018 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, are attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2, respectively, and are included herein.

(b) Pro forma financial information

The unaudited pro forma consolidated and combined financial information as of and for the year ended December 31, 2018 is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.3.

(d) Exhibits

23.1Consent of BDO USA, LLP, Independent Auditors for CCH and Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

99.1Audited consolidated and combined financial statements of Compassionate Care Hospice Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries and Affiliates as of and for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016.

99.2Unaudited interim condensed consolidated and combined financial statements of Compassionate Care Hospice Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries and Affiliates as of September 30, 2018 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018 and 2017.

99.3Unaudited pro forma consolidated and combined financial information as of and for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Signatures

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

AMEDISYS, INC. (Registrant)

By: /s/ Scott G. Ginn

Scott G. Ginn

Chief Financial Officer

(Principal Financial Officer)

DATE: April 17, 2019

Section 2: EX-23.1(EX-23.1)

Exhibit 23.1

Consent of Independent Auditor

Amedisys, Inc.

Baton Rouge, LA

We hereby consent to the incorporation by reference in the Registration Statements on Form S-3 (Nos. 333-138255 and 333-145582) and Form S-8 (Nos. 333-60525,333-51704,333-53786,333-143967,333-152359,333-182347,333-205267 and 333-225461) of Amedisys, Inc. of our report dated April 16, 2019, relating to the consolidated and combined financial statements and supplementary information, which appear in this Form 8-K/A.

/s/ BDO USA, LLP

New York, NY

April 16, 2019

Section 3: EX-99.1(EX-99.1)

Exhibit 99.1

COMPASSIONATE CARE HOSPICE GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATES

Consolidated and Combined Financial Statements

and Supplementary Information

Years Ended December 31, 2017 and 2016

COMPASSIONATE CARE HOSPICE GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATES

Contents

Independent Auditor's Report

3-4

Consolidated and Combined Financial Statements

Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2017 and 2016

5

Statements of Income for the Years Ended December 31, 2017 and 2016

6

Statements of Stockholders' Equity for the Years Ended December 31, 2017 and 2016

7

Statements of Cash Flows for the Years Ended December 31, 2017 and 2016

8

Notes to Financial Statements

9-18

Supplementary Information

Combining Balance Sheet Schedule as of December 31, 2017

19

Combining Schedule of Income as of December 31, 2017

20

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Amedisys Inc. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 07:17:09 UTC
