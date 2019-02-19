Amedisys Announces Retirement of Board Member Linda J. Hall

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), America’s leading independent home health, hospice and personal care company, announced today that Ms. Linda J. Hall, Ph.D., will retire from its Board of Directors. After more than six years of distinguished and invaluable service, Ms. Hall will retire on June 7, 2019, at the expiration of her current board term, but will continue to be available to Amedisys for a year following her retirement under a consulting agreement.



“Linda’s significant management experience in the healthcare industry and substantial public-company board experience made her a tremendous asset to our Board,” stated Don Washburn, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board. “We extend our gratitude and best wishes to Linda and her family.”

Ms. Hall joined the Board of Directors on March 6, 2013 and has chaired the Compliance and Ethics Committee since the committee's inception in October 2013. She also serves as a member of the Quality of Care and Nominating & Corporate Governance Committees. During her tenure, Ms. Hall has provided continuity of leadership to the Compliance and Ethics Committee through a complete change in executive leadership at Amedisys, helping to navigate the Corporate Integrity Agreement entered into in 2014 and which Amedisys expects to successfully complete in April of this year; served as a strong advocate for the Compliance Department, supported its transformation from a corporate-based to a strong field-based compliance team; and was committed to the company delivering the highest quality of care in the industry.



“Linda’s contributions to Amedisys are many and I am extremely grateful for her leadership and dedication; especially in the area of compliance,” stated Paul Kusserow, Amedisys CEO and Member of the Board. “She insisted on the highest of standards and helped Amedisys build our culture of compliance which is now an integral part of who we are.”



“Linda has been a stalwart supporter of the Compliance team since she first arrived on the Board of Directors,” stated Amedisys Chief Compliance Officer David Pearce. “As chair of the Compliance Committee, her unique combination of intelligence and perceptiveness made her extremely effective at identifying the compliance risks facing the company and helping to mitigate them. Both I and the company owe Linda a huge debt of gratitude for her service. She will be missed on the Committee, but she leaves a modernized and improved compliance function as her legacy.”

Media Contact: Investor Contact: Kendra Kimmons Nick Muscato Vice President of Marketing & Communications Vice President of Strategic Finance 225-299-3708 615-928-5452 kendra.kimmons@amedisys.com nick.muscato@amedisys.com

