Amedisys : FORM 10-K

TABLE OF CONTENTS

SPECIAL CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

1

PART I. ITEM 1. BUSINESS 2 ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS 12 ITEM 1B. UNRESOLVED STAFF COMMENTS 25 ITEM 2. PROPERTIES 26 ITEM 3. LEGAL PROCEEDINGS 26 ITEM 4. MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURES 26 PART II. ITEM 5. MARKET FOR REGISTRANT'S COMMON EQUITY, RELATED STOCKHOLDER MATTERS AND ISSUER PURCHASES OF EQUITY SECURITIES 27 ITEM 6. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA 29 ITEM 7. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS 29 ITEM 7A. QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK 47 ITEM 8. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA 48 ITEM 9. CHANGES IN AND DISAGREEMENTS WITH ACCOUNTANTS ON ACCOUNTING AND FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE 86 ITEM 9A. CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES 86 ITEM 9B. OTHER INFORMATION 89 PART III. ITEM 10. DIRECTORS, EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 89 ITEM 11. EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION 89 ITEM 12. SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT AND RELATED STOCKHOLDER MATTERS 89 ITEM 13. CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS, AND DIRECTOR INDEPENDENCE 89 ITEM 14. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING FEES AND SERVICES 89 PART IV. ITEM 15. EXHIBITS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENT SCHEDULES 90 ITEM 16. FORM 10-K SUMMARY 90

SIGNATURES

SPECIAL CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When included in this Annual Report on Form 10-K, or in other documents that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") or in statements made by or on behalf of the Company, words like "believes," "belief," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "may," "might," "would," "should" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described therein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: changes in or our failure to comply with existing federal and state laws or regulations or the inability to comply with new government regulations on a timely basis, changes in Medicare and other medical payment levels, our ability to open care centers, acquire additional care centers and integrate and operate these care centers effectively, competition in the healthcare industry, changes in the case mix of patients and payment methodologies, changes in estimates and judgments associated with critical accounting policies, our ability to maintain or establish new patient referral sources, our ability to consistently provide high-quality care, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, changes in payments and covered services by federal and state governments, future cost containment initiatives undertaken by third-party payors, our access to financing, our ability to meet debt service requirements and comply with covenants in debt agreements, business disruptions due to natural disasters or acts of terrorism, our ability to integrate, manage and keep our information systems secure, our ability to comply with the requirements stipulated in our corporate integrity agreement, our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Compassionate Care Hospice, changes in law or developments with respect to any litigation relating to the Company, including various other matters, many of which are beyond our control, and such other factors as discussed throughout Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of this Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction of future events. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking and we do not intend to release publicly any updates or changes in our expectations concerning the forward-looking statements or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement may be based, except as required by law. For a discussion of some of the factors discussed above as well as additional factors, see Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" and Part II, Item 7, "Critical Accounting Estimates" within "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations."

Unless otherwise provided, "Amedisys," "we," "us," "our," and the "Company" refer to Amedisys, Inc. and our consolidated subsidiaries and when we refer to 2018, 2017 and 2016, we mean the twelve month period then ended December 31, unless otherwise provided.

A copy of this Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as filed with the SEC, including all exhibits, is available on our internet website athttp://www.amedisys.comon the "Investors" page under the "SEC Filings" link.

PART I

ITEM 1. BUSINESS

Overview

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare services company focused on providing care in the home. Our operations involve serving patients across the United States through our three operating divisions: home health, hospice and personal care. We deliver clinically distinct care that best suits our patients' needs, whether that is home-based recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury, care that empowers patients to manage a chronic disease, hospice care at the end of life, or providing assistance with daily activities through our personal care division.

We are among the largest, pure play providers of home health and hospice care in the United States, with 472 care centers in 38 states within the United States and the District of Columbia. Our 21,000 employees deliver the highest quality care making more than ten million visits to more than 376,000 patients annually. Over 3,000 hospitals and 65,000 physicians nationwide have chosen us as a partner in post-acute care.

Due to the age demographics of our patient base, our services are primarily paid for by Medicare which has represented approximately 73% to 79% of our net service revenue over the last three years. We also remain focused on maintaining a profitable and strategically important managed care contract portfolio.

Amedisys is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with an executive office in Nashville, Tennessee. Our common stock is currently traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol "AMED." Founded and incorporated in Louisiana in 1982, Amedisys was reincorporated as a Delaware corporation prior to becoming a publicly traded company in August 1994.

Our strategy is to become the best choice for care wherever our patients call home. We accomplish this by providing clinically distinct care, being the employer of choice and delivering operational excellence and efficiency, which when combined, drive growth. Our mission is to provide best-in-class home health, hospice and personal care services allowing our patients to maintain a sense of independence, quality of life and dignity while delivering industry leading outcomes. We believe that our unwavering dedication to clinical quality and constant focus on both our patients and our employees differentiates us from our competitors.

Our Home Health Segment:

Amedisys Home Health provides compassionate healthcare to help our patients recover from surgery or illness, live with chronic diseases, and prevent avoidable hospital readmissions. Our home health footprint includes 323 care centers located in 34 states within the United States and the District of Columbia. Within these care centers, we deploy our care teams which include skilled nurses who are trained, licensed and certified to administer medications, care for wounds, monitor vital signs and provide a wide range of other nursing services; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides who assist our patients with completing important personal tasks.

We take an empowering approach to helping our patients and their families understand their medical conditions, how to manage them and how to maximize the quality of their lives while living with a chronic disease or other health condition. Our clinicians are trained to understand the whole patient - not just their medical diagnosis.

This commitment to clinical distinction is most evident in our clinical quality measures such as Star Ratings. In the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") reports for the January 2019 release, the Quality of Patient Care star average across all Amedisys providers is 4.40 with 94% of our providers at 4+ stars and 69 care centers rated at 5+ stars. Our Patient Satisfaction average as of the last known release was 3.96, outperforming the industry average of 3.70. Our goal is to have all care centers achieve a 4.0 Quality Star Rating, and we are implementing targeted action plans to continue to improve the quality of care we deliver for our patients and further our culture of quality.

Our Hospice Segment:

Hospice care is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are dealing with a terminal illness. It is a benevolent form of care that promotes dignity and affirms quality of life for the patient, family members and other loved ones. Individuals with a terminal illness such as heart disease, pulmonary disease, Alzheimer's, HIV/AIDS or cancer may be eligible for hospice care, if they have a life expectancy of six months or less.

We operate 84 hospice care centers in 22 states within the United States. Within these care centers, we deploy our care teams which include nurse practitioners and other skilled nurses, social workers, aides, bereavement counselors and chaplains.