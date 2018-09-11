Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amedisys Inc    AMED

AMEDISYS INC (AMED)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Amedisys Wins 15 Aster Awards for Home Health and Hospice Marketing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 01:01pm CEST

BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED), one of the nation’s leading home healthcare, hospice and personal care companies, recently received 15 Aster Awards – 10 gold and five silver – for its home health and hospice marketing, the most of any healthcare organization in the category. No other company won more than two.

The Aster Awards recognize national excellence in healthcare marketing, with thousands of entries from across the United States and several foreign countries. Industry experts score the entries on multiple criteria – ranging from creativity, layout and design to functionality, message effectiveness, production quality and overall appeal – with a maximum of 100 total points.

Amedisys received gold awards for blogs, posters, website advertising, flyer series, multilingual advertising, patient handbook, special events, physician referral series, self-promotion series and brochure advertising series. Silver awards went for single flyers, single physician referral, calendar, single self-promotion and advertising specialty.

“We measure the success of our marketing efforts by the conversations we start with patients and caregivers, the education we deliver and the satisfaction of our patients and their loved ones,” said Mike Fleming, Chief Marketing and Development Officer. “To have our marketing initiatives recognized by one of the largest and most respected national competitions is an added bonus.”

“The quality and creativity of the entries submitted seem to increase each year. The 2018 Aster Awards program brought together some of the best and most creative advertising in the world,” said Melinda Lucas, Aster Awards Program Coordinator.

Marketing Healthcare Today magazine and Creative Images, Inc. host the Aster Awards program. To view the full list of winners, visit www.asterawards.com.

About Amedisys:
Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 59,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With 18,300 employees in 420 care centers in 34 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 369,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

Contact:

Kendra Kimmons
Vice President of Marketing & Communications
225-299-3708
kendra.kimmons@amedisys.com

AMLogo_Vertical-7489U.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMEDISYS INC
01:01pAmedisys Wins 15 Aster Awards for Home Health and Hospice Marketing
GL
09/06CMS Rating for Amedisys Home Health Improves for 11th Consecutive Quarter
GL
09/05THE BLOOMERANG PROJECT : Kindness like a boomerang, always returns
AQ
08/30AMEDISYS : 8-k
PU
08/29AMEDISYS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
08/29Amedisys Partners with Medalogix to Drive Home Health Innovation
GL
08/02AMEDISYS : buys personal care business
AQ
08/01AMEDISYS : Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Bring Care Home
AQ
08/01AMEDISYS INC : Amedisys, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/01AMEDISYS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/29Amedisys establishes stake in Medalogix 
08/22Outpatient care providers in the green 
08/01Amedisys Inc. (AMED) CEO Paul Kusserow on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tra.. 
08/01AMEDISYS Inc 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/01Amedisys to acquire Bring Care Home 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 649 M
EBIT 2018 155 M
Net income 2018 112 M
Finance 2018 153 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 37,08
P/E ratio 2019 32,81
EV / Sales 2018 2,30x
EV / Sales 2019 1,98x
Capitalization 3 948 M
Chart AMEDISYS INC
Duration : Period :
Amedisys Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMEDISYS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 118 $
Spread / Average Target -4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul B. K. Kusserow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald A. Washburn Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher Gerard Chief Operating Officer
Scott G. Ginn Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael North Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMEDISYS INC131.36%3 948
METLIFECARE LIMITED--.--%883
ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION94.54%876
TSUKUI CORP0.68%677
NICHIIGAKKAN CO LTD-38.09%593
ESTIA HEALTH LTD-15.47%548
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.