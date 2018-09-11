Amedisys Wins 15 Aster Awards for Home Health and Hospice Marketing

BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED), one of the nation’s leading home healthcare, hospice and personal care companies, recently received 15 Aster Awards – 10 gold and five silver – for its home health and hospice marketing, the most of any healthcare organization in the category. No other company won more than two.



The Aster Awards recognize national excellence in healthcare marketing, with thousands of entries from across the United States and several foreign countries. Industry experts score the entries on multiple criteria – ranging from creativity, layout and design to functionality, message effectiveness, production quality and overall appeal – with a maximum of 100 total points.

Amedisys received gold awards for blogs, posters, website advertising, flyer series, multilingual advertising, patient handbook, special events, physician referral series, self-promotion series and brochure advertising series. Silver awards went for single flyers, single physician referral, calendar, single self-promotion and advertising specialty.

“We measure the success of our marketing efforts by the conversations we start with patients and caregivers, the education we deliver and the satisfaction of our patients and their loved ones,” said Mike Fleming, Chief Marketing and Development Officer. “To have our marketing initiatives recognized by one of the largest and most respected national competitions is an added bonus.”

“The quality and creativity of the entries submitted seem to increase each year. The 2018 Aster Awards program brought together some of the best and most creative advertising in the world,” said Melinda Lucas, Aster Awards Program Coordinator.

Marketing Healthcare Today magazine and Creative Images, Inc. host the Aster Awards program. To view the full list of winners, visit www.asterawards.com .

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 59,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With 18,300 employees in 420 care centers in 34 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 369,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com .

