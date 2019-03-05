Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amedisys Inc    AMED

AMEDISYS INC

(AMED)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 03/04 04:00:00 pm
121.01 USD   -2.57%
07:31aAmedisys to Present at 29th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference
GL
03/01AMEDISYS : Form 10-k
PU
02/28AMEDISYS : Latest 10-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Amedisys to Present at 29th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 07:31am EST

BATON ROUGE, La., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), America’s leading independent home health, hospice and personal care company, today announced that Paul B. Kusserow, President and Chief Executive Officer will present at the 29th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference in New York City, NY on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

The presentation will begin at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time.  To access a live webcast of the Amedisys presentation, please log on through our website at http://investors.amedisys.com.

About Amedisys:
Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 65,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With more than 21,000 employees, in 472 care centers within 38 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 376,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

Contact:
Amedisys, Inc.
Investor Relations
855.259.2046
IR@amedisys.com

AMLogo_Vertical-7489U.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMEDISYS INC
07:31aAmedisys to Present at 29th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference
GL
03/01AMEDISYS : Form 10-k
PU
02/28AMEDISYS : Latest 10-K
PU
02/28AMEDISYS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
02/27AMEDISYS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
02/27Amedisys Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial Results Issues 20..
GL
02/25AMEDISYS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
02/25AMEDISYS : Board of Directors Authorizes $100 million Stock Repurchase Program
AQ
02/19AMEDISYS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
02/19Amedisys Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire RoseRock Healthcare
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 964 M
EBIT 2019 191 M
Net income 2019 133 M
Debt 2019 304 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 31,12
P/E ratio 2020 27,61
EV / Sales 2019 2,18x
EV / Sales 2020 1,96x
Capitalization 3 976 M
Chart AMEDISYS INC
Duration : Period :
Amedisys Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMEDISYS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 133 $
Spread / Average Target 7,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul B. K. Kusserow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald A. Washburn Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher Gerard Chief Operating Officer
Scott G. Ginn Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael North Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMEDISYS INC6.05%3 976
ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION-5.32%871
NICHIIGAKKAN CO LTD21.10%793
METLIFECARE LIMITED--.--%741
TSUKUI CORP-6.33%493
ESTIA HEALTH LTD3.06%437
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.