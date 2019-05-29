Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amedisys Inc    AMED

AMEDISYS INC

(AMED)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Amedisys to Present at the William Blair 2019 Growth Stock Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 01:02pm EDT

BATON ROUGE, La., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), one of America's leading home health, hospice and personal care companies, today announced that Paul B. Kusserow, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the William Blair 2019 Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

The presentation will begin at 12:40 p.m. Central Time.  To access a live webcast of the Amedisys presentation, please log on through our website at http://investors.amedisys.com.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 65,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With more than 21,000 employees in 475 care centers within 38 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 376,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

Contact:
Amedisys, Inc.
Investor Relations
855.259.2046
IR@amedisys.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMEDISYS INC
01:02pAmedisys to Present at the William Blair 2019 Growth Stock Conference
GL
01:02pAMEDISYS : to Present at the William Blair 2019 Growth Stock Conference
AQ
05/22AMEDISYS : to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference
AQ
05/14Amedisys to Present at the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Healthcare Conference
GL
05/13AMEDISYS : New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys Shares of 5,900 Amedisys..
AQ
05/08AMEDISYS : Media Statement from Amedisys Commending the Home Health Payment Inno..
AQ
05/08Amedisys to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Healthcare Conf..
GL
05/06Amedisys Celebrates More Than 7,000 Nurses During National Nurses Week
GL
05/06AMEDISYS : Renaissance Group LLC Invests $480,000 in Amedisys Inc (AMED) Stock
AQ
05/01AMEDISYS : Latest 10-Q
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 965 M
EBIT 2019 191 M
Net income 2019 132 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,12
P/E ratio 2020 24,28
EV / Sales 2019 1,93x
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
Capitalization 3 551 M
Chart AMEDISYS INC
Duration : Period :
Amedisys Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMEDISYS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 136 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul B. K. Kusserow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald A. Washburn Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher Gerard Chief Operating Officer
Scott G. Ginn Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael North Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMEDISYS INC-5.39%3 551
NICHIIGAKKAN CO LTD40.24%954
ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION2.28%915
METLIFECARE LIMITED--.--%625
ESTIA HEALTH LTD17.03%484
TSUKUI CORP-35.44%351
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About