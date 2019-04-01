Amer Sports Corporation
MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
April 1, 2019 at 8:20 p.m.
Amer Sports Corporation: Managers' transactions - Kokko
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kokko, Petri
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Amer Sports Corporation
LEI: 7437005BMI6ICFVC4M25
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437005BMI6ICFVC4M25_20190401163403_93
Transaction date: 2019-03-29
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000285
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 959 Unit price: 40.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 959 Volume weighted average price: 40.00 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Samppa Seppälä
Director, Corporate Communications and IR, tel. +358 50 568 0533
AMER SPORTS
Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Arc'teryx, Peak Performance, Atomic, Mavic, Suunto, Wilson and Precor. The company's technically advanced sports equipment, footwear, and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group's business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).
