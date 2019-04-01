Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Amer Sports Oyj    AMEAS   FI0009000285

AMER SPORTS OYJ

(AMEAS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 04/01 03:59:59 pm
40.01 EUR   -0.45%
05:52pAMER SPORTS CORPORATION : Managers' transactions
PU
05:52pAMER SPORTS CORPORATION : Managers' transactions – Valther
PU
05:52pAMER SPORTS CORPORATION : Managers' transactions – Ryöppönen
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Amer Sports Corporation: Managers' transactions – Ryöppönen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 05:52pm EDT

Amer Sports Corporation
MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
April 1, 2019 at 8:30 p.m.

Amer Sports Corporation: Managers' transactions - Ryöppönen
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ryöppönen, Hannu
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Amer Sports Corporation
LEI: 7437005BMI6ICFVC4M25

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437005BMI6ICFVC4M25_20190401163438_94
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-03-29
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000285
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 29722 Unit price: 40.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 29722 Volume weighted average price: 40.00 EUR

For further information, please contact:
Samppa Seppälä
Director, Corporate Communications and IR, tel. +358 50 568 0533

AMER SPORTS
Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Arc'teryx, Peak Performance, Atomic, Mavic, Suunto, Wilson and Precor. The company's technically advanced sports equipment, footwear, and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group's business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).

Disclaimer

Amer Sports Oyj published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 21:51:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMER SPORTS OYJ
05:52pAMER SPORTS CORPORATION : Managers' transactions – Valther
PU
05:52pAMER SPORTS CORPORATION : Managers' transactions – Ryöppönen
PU
05:52pAMER SPORTS CORPORATION : Managers' transactions – Sälzer
PU
05:52pAMER SPORTS CORPORATION : Managers' transactions – Kokko
PU
05:52pAMER SPORTS CORPORATION : Managers' transactions
PU
05:52pAMER SPORTS CORPORATION : Managers' transactions – Brotherus
PU
05:52pAMER SPORTS CORPORATION : Managers' transactions – Adell Domingo
PU
01:46pAMER SPORTS CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Valther
AQ
01:41pAMER SPORTS CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Sälzer
AQ
01:31pAMER SPORTS CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Ryöppönen
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 2 875 M
EBIT 2019 271 M
Net income 2019 183 M
Debt 2019 627 M
Yield 2019 2,07%
P/E ratio 2019 25,93
P/E ratio 2020 23,20
EV / Sales 2019 1,85x
EV / Sales 2020 1,76x
Capitalization 4 683 M
Chart AMER SPORTS OYJ
Duration : Period :
Amer Sports Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMER SPORTS OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 39,4 €
Spread / Average Target -2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heikki Antero Takala President & Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Eckard Sälzer Chairman
Jussi Pekka Kaarlo Siitonen Chief Financial Officer
Ilkka Johannes Brotherus Vice Chairman
Christian Fischer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMER SPORTS OYJ4.74%5 253
ASICS CORP8.70%2 543
TECHNOGYM SPA17.20%2 473
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP9.82%1 756
CALLAWAY GOLF CO4.12%1 510
JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.21.48%716
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About