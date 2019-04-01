Amer Sports Corporation

MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

April 1, 2019 at 8:40 p.m.

Amer Sports Corporation: Managers' transactions - Sälzer

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Sälzer, Bruno

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Amer Sports Corporation

LEI: 7437005BMI6ICFVC4M25

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437005BMI6ICFVC4M25_20190401163105_90

Transaction date: 2019-03-29

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000285

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 80365 Unit price: 40.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 80365 Volume weighted average price: 40.00 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Samppa Seppälä

Director, Corporate Communications and IR, tel. +358 50 568 0533

AMER SPORTS

Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Arc'teryx, Peak Performance, Atomic, Mavic, Suunto, Wilson and Precor. The company's technically advanced sports equipment, footwear, and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group's business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).