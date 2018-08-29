Log in
News Summary

Amer Sports Oyj : ARC’One – the fastest, most technically advanced apparel factory in the world

08/29/2018 | 09:42am CEST

Arc'teryx is one of the few North American outerwear manufacturers with its own factory. ARC'One, the Canadian manufacturing facility of Arc'teryx, is located in New Westminster, B.C., only a short drive from the company's design centre. Opened in 2016, the facility employs 480 persons and produces 110,500 units per year - more than 302 units every day.

Having this facility close allows Arc'teryx to design and optimize the manufacturing process for each product from beginning to end; to discover and solve problems, revise workflow and create specialized tools.

From ideas to output

Ideas are worthless until proven. Prototyped at ARC'One and tested in the company's rugged local mountains, from idea to output, ARC'One enables Arc'teryx to keep manufacturing within its design process. The company can experiment with new fabric technologies, construction innovations and develop blueprints for its global manufacturing partners.

Streamlined production

The fastest, most technically advanced apparel factory in the world, ARC'One uses LEAN manufacturing to streamline production.

Using a module system, LEAN groups highly skilled, efficient teams into units that perform all the operations necessary to complete products. In modular production, teams of 13 work together to produce the final products. This method supports small production runs, niche product development, and allows the company to rapidly prototype and experiment.

Having its own manufacturing facility has always been part of the Arc'teryx design process. Solving the problems that come with producing in bulk is actually an extension of the initial question: How to make better products?

Global network of trusted partners

Arc'teryx's has manufactures in 23 facilities across five continents around the globe. The global network of manufacturing partners share the company's values of quality, fairness and responsible management.

Arc'teryx selects these partners carefully and establishes long term relationships with them, to ensure consistent high standards and trust. Many partnerships have lasted for over 10 years. Identifying and preparing a new factory partner takes three years before production and employee training takes at least nine months. The facilities are visited regularly for quality assurance.

Strongest path to sustainability is durability

'Manufacturing high performance outdoor gear remains a challenge for the environment. We believe the strongest path to sustainability is durability', says Drummond Lawson, Director, Social & Environmental Sustainability, Operations at Arc'teryx.

'Our vision is to manufacture in a way that all materials and products are resources to be used in repeated loops, rather than disposed. We have aligned ourselves with organizations dedicated to reducing environmental impacts, from material sourcing to production.'

www.arcteryx.com

Disclaimer

Amer Sports Oyj published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
