AMER SPORTS OYJ

AMER SPORTS OYJ

(AMEAS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 04/08 03:30:38 pm
40.085 EUR   +0.21%
02:33pAMER SPORTS OYJ : Editors' picks for spring-summer 2019
PU
09:11aAMER SPORTS CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Lund
AQ
04/05PRODUCT OF THE MONTH : Salomon Speedcross 5
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Amer Sports Oyj : Editors' picks for spring-summer 2019

0
04/08/2019 | 02:33pm EDT

OUT NIGHT 30+5

Engineered for comfort on the go, the OUT NIGHT 30+5 is ready for any fast-paced adventure up to two days. The OUT NIGHT 30+5 makes it easy to stay hydrated, with soft flask and bladder compatibility. The MotionFit harness system offers a snug, stable fit that moves with you and ventilates. An expandable main compartment, multiple stash points, a removable lid to create a svelte 'Speed Shape', and pole / ice axe holder offer options that make it useable for a variety of outdoor activities.

Disclaimer

Amer Sports Oyj published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 18:32:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 2 875 M
EBIT 2019 271 M
Net income 2019 183 M
Debt 2019 627 M
Yield 2019 2,08%
P/E ratio 2019 25,81
P/E ratio 2020 23,09
EV / Sales 2019 1,84x
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
Capitalization 4 661 M
Chart AMER SPORTS OYJ
Duration : Period :
Amer Sports Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMER SPORTS OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 39,4 €
Spread / Average Target -1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heikki Antero Takala President & Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Eckard Sälzer Chairman
Jussi Pekka Kaarlo Siitonen Chief Financial Officer
Ilkka Johannes Brotherus Vice Chairman
Christian Fischer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMER SPORTS OYJ4.25%5 226
ASICS CORP9.92%2 597
TECHNOGYM SPA16.13%2 454
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP9.97%1 703
CALLAWAY GOLF CO7.78%1 564
JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.23.43%720
