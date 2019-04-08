Amer Sports Oyj : Editors' picks for spring-summer 2019

OUT NIGHT 30+5

Engineered for comfort on the go, the OUT NIGHT 30+5 is ready for any fast-paced adventure up to two days. The OUT NIGHT 30+5 makes it easy to stay hydrated, with soft flask and bladder compatibility. The MotionFit harness system offers a snug, stable fit that moves with you and ventilates. An expandable main compartment, multiple stash points, a removable lid to create a svelte 'Speed Shape', and pole / ice axe holder offer options that make it useable for a variety of outdoor activities.