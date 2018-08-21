Amer Sports Oyj : Salomon eyewear – built for purpose

Functional optics for high activity sports, eye-catching style for casual use. Salomon eyewear is designed for athletes and sports enthusiasts looking for best possible optical equipment that supports their needs in outdoor activities and daily life.

Salomon is known for its innovative design and passion for mountain sports. The heritage of the brand lies in ski bindings, skis, and boots. In 2001, the first Salomon winter apparel arrived on the market. After that, Salomon has created functional and innovative clothing for both summer and winter activities. Ski helmets and goggles soon followed. In summer 2016, Salomon completed its offering with top-notch eyewear.

In eyewear, Salomon pushes innovation forward with three key attributes:

1) FIT: Soft material on the nose pieces and temple ends holds sunglasses comfortably in place during high activity sports.

2) LIGHT: Minimal and functional frame design combined with lightweight lens material keeps weight down and provides better comfort.

3) OPTIC: The 100% UV CUT lenses are built to protect the eyes entirely. In some models, the lenses are photochromic. They respond to changing lighting conditions by dynamically adjusting the level of tint from lighter to darker.

Inspiration from mountains and lakes

The Salomon eyewear range is divided into two main categories: Outdoor Performance and Outdoor Casual.

The Outdoor Performance category comprises sunglasses for all sorts of mountain sports.

'All names for Outdoor Performance styles are inspired from the world highest summits', explains Anne Dupre, WSE Active Protective Marketing Manager at Salomon.

Sunglasses for High Mountain use offer maximum protection and field of vision added with ventilation, while Fast & Light sunglasses are designed for athletes seeking ultimate performance in mountain sports, for example in hiking and trail running.

The sunglasses of the Outdoor Casual Category are both elegant and versatile. Their optical clarity is excellent.

'The inspiration for the names of the Outdoor casual eyewear comes from the lakes of Finland - not only because Amer Sports is from Finland, but because of the diversity and sonority of the names', Anne Dupre continues.

