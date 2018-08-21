Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Amer Sports Oyj    AMEAS   FI0009000285

AMER SPORTS OYJ (AMEAS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Amer Sports Oyj : Salomon eyewear – built for purpose

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 05:27pm CEST

Functional optics for high activity sports, eye-catching style for casual use. Salomon eyewear is designed for athletes and sports enthusiasts looking for best possible optical equipment that supports their needs in outdoor activities and daily life.

Salomon is known for its innovative design and passion for mountain sports. The heritage of the brand lies in ski bindings, skis, and boots. In 2001, the first Salomon winter apparel arrived on the market. After that, Salomon has created functional and innovative clothing for both summer and winter activities. Ski helmets and goggles soon followed. In summer 2016, Salomon completed its offering with top-notch eyewear.

In eyewear, Salomon pushes innovation forward with three key attributes:

1) FIT: Soft material on the nose pieces and temple ends holds sunglasses comfortably in place during high activity sports.

2) LIGHT: Minimal and functional frame design combined with lightweight lens material keeps weight down and provides better comfort.

3) OPTIC: The 100% UV CUT lenses are built to protect the eyes entirely. In some models, the lenses are photochromic. They respond to changing lighting conditions by dynamically adjusting the level of tint from lighter to darker.

Inspiration from mountains and lakes

The Salomon eyewear range is divided into two main categories: Outdoor Performance and Outdoor Casual.

The Outdoor Performance category comprises sunglasses for all sorts of mountain sports.

'All names for Outdoor Performance styles are inspired from the world highest summits', explains Anne Dupre, WSE Active Protective Marketing Manager at Salomon.

Sunglasses for High Mountain use offer maximum protection and field of vision added with ventilation, while Fast & Light sunglasses are designed for athletes seeking ultimate performance in mountain sports, for example in hiking and trail running.

The sunglasses of the Outdoor Casual Category are both elegant and versatile. Their optical clarity is excellent.

'The inspiration for the names of the Outdoor casual eyewear comes from the lakes of Finland - not only because Amer Sports is from Finland, but because of the diversity and sonority of the names', Anne Dupre continues.

Salomon sunglasses are available in the official Salomon Store.

Read more:

Creating Kilian's Everest Sunglasses

Disclaimer

Amer Sports Oyj published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 15:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMER SPORTS OYJ
05:27pAMER SPORTS OYJ : Salomon eyewear – built for purpose
PU
08/16PRODUCT OF THE MONTH : “CAMO EDITION” high performance tennis gear b..
PU
07/26AMER SPORTS OYJ : Half Year Financial Report January-June 2018
GL
07/26AMER SPORTS OYJ : Slide show half-year results
CO
07/26AMER SPORTS OYJ : Half-year results
CO
07/19PRODUCT OF THE MONTH : G series by ENVE
PU
07/17AMER SPORTS OYJ : 2018 Arc’teryx Alpine Academy – 4 days, 410 alpine..
PU
07/17AMER SPORTS OYJ : Wilson relaunches iconic John Wooden sneaker
PU
07/10AMER SPORTS OYJ : Consumer data to guide production, marketing and sales
PU
06/29AMER SPORTS OYJ : completes Peak Performance acquisition and appoints Executive ..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27Amer Sports Oyi ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/01Amer Sports (AGPDY) Acquires Peak Performance For $309M - Slideshow 
2017Amer Sports Corporation (AGPDY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017NAUTILUS : Primed For Growth In The Second Half 
2017Amer Sports Oyi ADR reports Q4 results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 800 M
EBIT 2018 241 M
Net income 2018 155 M
Debt 2018 670 M
Yield 2018 2,67%
P/E ratio 2018 21,03
P/E ratio 2019 17,48
EV / Sales 2018 1,40x
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
Capitalization 3 240 M
Chart AMER SPORTS OYJ
Duration : Period :
Amer Sports Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMER SPORTS OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 29,8 €
Spread / Average Target 6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heikki Antero Takala President & Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Eckard Sälzer Chairman
Jussi Pekka Kaarlo Siitonen Chief Financial Officer
Ilkka Johannes Brotherus Vice Chairman
Christian Fischer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMER SPORTS OYJ21.09%3 737
ASICS CORP-12.34%2 902
CALLAWAY GOLF CO61.67%2 127
TECHNOGYM SPA13.50%2 089
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP28.61%2 018
YONEX CO LTD-6.01%585
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.