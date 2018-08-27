Amer Sports Oyj : Suunto builds up capabilities in consumer electronics and e-tail channels

Suunto focuses on speed and precision not only with its sports watches, but also in sales. There is a rapid change going on in the connected devices market where Suunto is playing. The markets of sport watches, activity trackers and smart watches are converging, the overall market is growing, and also the consumers' shopping habits have changed.

'We have to follow the consumer's wallet,' says Gennady Jilinski, General Manager at Suunto. 'Today, consumers prefer e-tailers, consumer electronics stores or airport retail stores for purchasing devices, so we need to continously improve our expertise in those channels.'

'We are continuously renewing our commercial capabilities and lately we have sought new growth by building up capabilities to win in the consumer electronics and e-tail channels,' says Seppo Aaltonen, Global Sales & Channel Director at Suunto.

Team work around the world

In late 2017, Suunto and the Amer Sports Go-to-Market organization joined forces to improve sales capabilities and to find out what was needed in each market to increase growth.

'The best part of the project has been the great team work- to see people around the world working together to reach the common goal of accelerated growth,' Seppo Aaltonen says.

The main goal has been to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the sales organization and accelerate growth in new channels, especially in consumer electronics stores and online channels. Sales and people sharpened their expertise in digital marketing, social media channels, search engine optimization and influencer marketing.

In consumer electronics stores, Suunto products need to be displayed in the right way: consumers want to touch and test the products in-store and sales personnel need to be able to explain functionalities also for less tech-savvy consumers.

Development at rocket speed

Since November 2017, collaboration has begun with several consumer electronics giants in different countries.

'We had been talking about doing collaboration with some of the consumer electronics companies for quite a while. Now we have accelerated the progress and are doing business with them', says Aaltonen.

Also digital channels have been taken to a new level.

'We see very good growth and business results with the accelerated digital marketing investments with e-tailers and we are working to fuel this further,' Aaltonen says.

One of the tricks is to go into a rapid 'learning by doing' cycle. Since starting with a few digital marketing investments and consumer electronics stores in late 2017, sales have been scaled up through trial and error, focusing on practices that actually work and moving on from things that do not.

There is a lot of room for growth on the market, and new channels and capabilities provide a major growth opportunity for Suunto.

'We are now seeing very encouraging early results from the first implementations. Going forward, we have great potential for growth by having the full team working together to take the implementation to the next level,' Aaltonen concludes.

Success cases from around the world

Hi-Mart, Korea

Suunto became the #1 brand in the Sports Wearable category at Hi-Mart, one of the leading consumer electronics stores Korea - in just one month after starting collaboration. Suunto topped sales and traffic among most popular wearable brands.

There are several reasons for the success in Korea. Physical location of the store should never be underestimated, nor the importance of dedicated staff. Suunto and Hi-Mart invested in in-store experience by installing new touch and feel showcases with as many as 16 different watches and 10 straps on display. Customers could try the product on and see how it works already in the store. Also being able to forecast what kind of an assortment is right for which location is crucial. For example in Korea, the most popular models are the all black versions.

Hi-Mart also had a Suunto 9 pre-order campaign on their online mall exclusively for 10 days. Hi-Mart provided also other marketing support: front page banner, mobile app push, mobile text messages to customers and postings on social networking sites.

Komputronik, Poland

The team in Poland achieved great results with the Consumer Electronics customer Komputronik by preparing a solid 360 marketing campaign with the renewed Suunto 'Touch and try' in-store experience in 18 physical stores, influencer collaboration with just the right kind of people, versatile digital marketing and TV campaign, among others.

'In just five weeks after starting sales, Suunto became #1 sport watch brand in the channel' says Marek Maciaszczyk, Territory Brand Manager Suunto.

Keskisen Kello, Finland

In Finland, the Suunto 3 Fitness pre-launch and launch campaign were executed in co-operation with Keskisen Kello, Finland's biggest online store for watches and jewelry.

The core elements of the campaign were highly targeted influencer marketing and social media activation. The chosen influencers were a lifestyle change blogger and the founder of a running forum. At the same time, Keskisen Kello organized a highly targeted pre-sales and launch campaign with Facebook, Instagram and Google Adwords, driving more high quality leads to its webshop. In addition, Keskisen Kello published a sponsored contest post Facebook just before the Mothers' day, which was great timing for Suunto 3 Fitness.

