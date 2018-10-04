Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Amer Sports Oyj    AMEAS   FI0009000285

AMER SPORTS OYJ (AMEAS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Amer Sports Oyj : Vibrant Peak Performance is ready to scale up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 10:13am CEST

The Swedish sports fashion brand Peak Performance joined Amer Sports in summer 2018. The acquisition was completed at the end of June, and in September, Sara Molnar, Interim General Manager and Jeanette Francke, Creative & Marketing Director introduced the company and brand for analysts and investors at the Amer Sports annual Capital Markets Day in Helsinki.

Molnar is very confident and enthusiastic when she talks about the future of Peak Performance.

'Being part of Amer Sports starts a new era for Peak Performance. The family we have joined will help us to reach our vision being a global, world-leading sports fashion brand.'

According to Molnar, Peak Performance is in good shape.

'We have revitalized our brand, and we have done a clean-up in our assortment and distribution. Today, we build relations with our key accounts and set joint business plans, making sure that Peak Performance gets the position in the market we want it to have.'

Strong in D2C and mobile

The core categories of Peak Performance are essentials, ski and sportswear, and the supportive categories include urban, active and golf. The share of female customers is higher than in the other Amer Sports soft goods brands.

'We are extremely proud of our gender split. 43% of our sales come already from female customers, and we can grow this proportion even more,' Molnar said.

Approximately half of the sales of Peak Performance comes from D2C channels. The company has 40 brand stores and a vibrant e-com site. The average online purchase is over 200 euros.

'Strong D2C channels give us good geographical reach and a position where we can control our brand. We have the opportunity to learn to know our consumers and their shopping behavior. By learning to know our consumers, we can be relevant to them.'

Peak Performance was an early adopter in the mobile shopping trend. Today, some 50% of the online purchases are made over the mobile.

New paths for scaling and synergies

Becoming a part of Amer Sports has opened new paths for Peak Performance.

'We are getting great opportunities in scaling and synergies. It´s not only knowledge sharing, but also operational co-operation. Peak Performance is ready to scale up,' says Molnar.

The first step will be geographical expansion.

'We have solid brand recognition in the Nordic countries, and we are an undisputed category leader in our core categories. Now we have a great opportunity to expand to other markets, especially with the focus in Central Europe.'

The expansion will be done in a disciplined way.

'We will let our core categories lead the way. Once they have a foothold, we will build further with our supporting categories and enable a full lifestyle approach.'

Innovation with function and fashion

Peak Performance was founded 32 years ago in Åre, the most prestigious ski resort of Sweden and whole Scandinavia.

'At that time, Peak Performance did something no one else had done before. The founders of the company combined innovation with function and fashion. And right from the start, Peak Performance was brand driven,' Molnar says.

When the years passed and founders left the company, the brand of Peak Performance became more distribution driven. However, in recent years, Peak Performance has started to act according to its name again.

'Today, we are again at the forefront of sports fashion. We merge style, performance, fashion and function, and we do it all for the active consumers. We make sure that they can wear Peak Performance from morning to evening.'

www.peakperformance.com

Disclaimer

Amer Sports Oyj published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 08:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMER SPORTS OYJ
10:13aAMER SPORTS OYJ : Vibrant Peak Performance is ready to scale up
PU
10/03AMER SPORTS OYJ : What millennials look in their fitness experience
PU
09/26AMER SPORTS OYJ : stays on top of Winter Sports
PU
09/20AMER SPORTS OYJ : Apparel is the key driver in strategic transformation
PU
09/17AMER SPORTS OYJ : drives further growth and value with an updated strategy
PU
09/17AMER SPORTS : Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Markets Act, Chapter 9, ..
GL
09/14AMER SPORTS OYJ : Anta to finance Amer deal by bank loans - HSBC
AQ
09/13ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS : bid for Amer looks pricey - Nomura
AQ
09/13AMER SPORTS OYJ : Winter cycling requires right gear and attitude
PU
09/13Anta eyes acquisition of Amer
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/07Amer Sports (AGPDY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
07/27Amer Sports Oyi ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/01Amer Sports (AGPDY) Acquires Peak Performance For $309M - Slideshow 
2017Amer Sports Corporation (AGPDY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017NAUTILUS : Primed For Growth In The Second Half 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 802 M
EBIT 2018 241 M
Net income 2018 156 M
Debt 2018 671 M
Yield 2018 2,14%
P/E ratio 2018 26,10
P/E ratio 2019 21,78
EV / Sales 2018 1,69x
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
Capitalization 4 055 M
Chart AMER SPORTS OYJ
Duration : Period :
Amer Sports Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMER SPORTS OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 34,7 €
Spread / Average Target -0,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heikki Antero Takala President & Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Eckard Sälzer Chairman
Jussi Pekka Kaarlo Siitonen Chief Financial Officer
Ilkka Johannes Brotherus Vice Chairman
Christian Fischer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMER SPORTS OYJ50.71%4 653
ASICS CORP-8.99%2 902
TECHNOGYM SPA34.12%2 498
CALLAWAY GOLF CO71.29%2 253
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP25.38%1 976
JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.42.05%888
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.