News Summary

Amer Sports Oyj : confirms price indication included in the Indication of Interest

09/11/2018 | 11:41am CEST

Amer Sports Corporation
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE
September 11, 2018 at 12:40 p.m.

Amer Sports confirms price indication included in the Indication of Interest

On September 11, 2018, in response to media speculation, Amer Sports Corporation confirmed that it had received a non-binding preliminary indication of interest (the "Indication of Interest") from a consortium comprising ANTA Sports Products Limited and the Asian private equity firm FountainVest Partners (the "Consortium") to acquire the entire share capital of Amer Sports.

At the request of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Amer Sports confirms that, pursuant to the Indication of Interest, Amer Sports shareholders would be entitled to receive a cash consideration of EUR 40.00 per share for all of their shares in Amer Sports.

As set out in the announcement earlier today, shareholders are reminded that the Indication of Interest is subject to a number of conditions, and that completion of any cash tender offer by the Consortium would be subject to further conditions.

At this time, Amer Sports is not engaged in any negotiations with the Consortium and has made no decisions in respect of the Indication of Interest.

Amer Sports will release further information at an appropriate time if an agreement is reached with the Consortium in respect of a transaction or any negotiations are terminated or abandoned.

For further information, please contact:
Kaisa Rotkirch, General Counsel, Legal Affairs, tel. +358 20 712 2531

Amer Sports Corporation
Samppa Seppälä, Director, Corporate Communications and IR

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.amersports.com

AMER SPORTS
Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Arc'teryx, Peak Performance, Atomic, Mavic, Suunto, Wilson and Precor. The company's technically advanced sports equipment, footwear, and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group's business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Amer Sports Oyj via Globenewswire
