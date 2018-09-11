Amer Sports Oyj : confirms price indication included in the Indication of Interest

Amer Sports Corporation

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

September 11, 2018 at 12:40 p.m.

Amer Sports confirms price indication included in the Indication of Interest

On September 11, 2018, in response to media speculation, Amer Sports Corporation confirmed that it had received a non-binding preliminary indication of interest (the "Indication of Interest") from a consortium comprising ANTA Sports Products Limited and the Asian private equity firm FountainVest Partners (the "Consortium") to acquire the entire share capital of Amer Sports.

At the request of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Amer Sports confirms that, pursuant to the Indication of Interest, Amer Sports shareholders would be entitled to receive a cash consideration of EUR 40.00 per share for all of their shares in Amer Sports.

As set out in the announcement earlier today, shareholders are reminded that the Indication of Interest is subject to a number of conditions, and that completion of any cash tender offer by the Consortium would be subject to further conditions.

At this time, Amer Sports is not engaged in any negotiations with the Consortium and has made no decisions in respect of the Indication of Interest.

Amer Sports will release further information at an appropriate time if an agreement is reached with the Consortium in respect of a transaction or any negotiations are terminated or abandoned.

AMER SPORTS

Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Arc'teryx, Peak Performance, Atomic, Mavic, Suunto, Wilson and Precor. The company's technically advanced sports equipment, footwear, and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group's business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).

