Amer Sports Oyj : confirms receipt of an indication of interest from a consortium including ANTA Sports Products

Amer Sports Corporation

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

September 11, 2018 at 10:53 a.m.

Amer Sports confirms receipt of an indication of interest from a consortium including ANTA Sports Products

Amer Sports Corporation notes recent media speculation and confirms that it has received a non-binding preliminary indication of interest (the "Indication of Interest") from a consortium comprising ANTA Sports Products Limited ("ANTA") and the Asian private equity firm FountainVest Partners ("FountainVest") to acquire the entire share capital of Amer Sports for cash consideration (the "Consortium").

The Consortium has stated that making a cash tender offer on the basis of the Indication of Interest is subject to a number of conditions, including conducting a due diligence investigation, approval of the Board of Directors of ANTA and the Investment Committee of FountainVest, availability of financing from identified financing sources and receipt of a recommendation from the Board of Directors of Amer Sports. Completion of any such cash tender offer would in turn be subject to further conditions, including approval by shareholders holding at least 90% of the shares of Amer Sports and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

At this time, Amer Sports is not engaged in any negotiations with the Consortium and has made no decisions in respect of the Indication of Interest.

Amer Sports will release further information at an appropriate time if an agreement is reached with the Consortium in respect of a transaction or any discussions are terminated or abandoned.

For further information, please contact:

Kaisa Rotkirch, General Counsel, Legal Affairs, tel. +358 20 712 2531

Amer Sports Corporation

Samppa Seppälä, Director, Corporate Communications and IR

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.amersports.com

AMER SPORTS

Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Arc'teryx, Peak Performance, Atomic, Mavic, Suunto, Wilson and Precor. The company's technically advanced sports equipment, footwear, and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group's business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).

