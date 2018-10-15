Amer Sports Oyj : grows by transforming its Go-to-Market

The consumer today is ever more savvy, ever more demanding, and wants to be able to shop wherever and whenever he or she likes. The Amer Sports Go-to-Market strategy is focused on delivering that experience to the consumer, whether in the modern channels of Direct to Consumer (D2C) and e-tail or in the more traditional channels of multi-brand sport stores or specialty premium partners. A carefully built balance between these traditional and modern channels is what enables us to deliver sustainable growth, says Chief Commercial Officer Michael White.

Since 2010, Amer Sports' Go-to-Market organization has accomplished a thorough transformation.

'Back in 2010, we were almost exclusively in the wholesale business. As the consumer's habits and practices have evolved, we have expanded the ways a consumer can purchase from us, whilst ensuring we give them a strong and consistent experience regardless of where they encounter our brands', said Michael White at the recent Capital Markets Day in Helsinki.

A question of balance

Amer Sports has achieved steady annual growth with a judicious balance between old and new channels.

'More than 55% of consumers express a desire to purchase directly from a brand, so we have developed our D2C business, but at the same time we continue to look after our valued wholesale customers. The choices we have made have enabled us to achieve year-on-year growth of an average of 6%.'

In the traditional wholesale business, Amer Sports has clearly moved to being more selective.

'We built strong numerical distribution, but we also increased the quality. We moved from traditional volume deals to pay-for-performance terms. We give retailers the best terms only when they perform against our criteria, our key business drivers.'

In the specialty channel, Amer Sports has carefully selected the best partners.

'We identify the right specialists: those with consumer traffic who guarantee a good experience of our brands and a high-level of service in store.'

D2C and e-tail have taken off

In own retail, Amer Sports has over 300 stores, and sales are four times larger than seven years ago.

'Opening new stores has been a building block for growth. However, we also make sure that we increase traffic, conversion and basket size in existing stores by concentrating on the quality of the consumer experience. We have built strong retail capability that allows us to be confident that our business will continue to succeed going forward', White said.

An integral part of D2C sales, Amer Sports' own e-commerce has grown almost 30% over the last three years. Indeed, the whole of the online business is developing rapidly, as sales through e-tailers have also grown such that they now comprise 18% of total sales.

'We have taken capabilities and skills from our e-commerce and used them in our e-tail business. Often we also benefit from learnings in the other direction as well. We focus on search and traffic so that we ensure a high number of page views for our brands and then use compelling content to convert that interest into sales. As we give the consumer a frictionless, high-quality experience, sales grow quickly'.

China is a market of huge potential where Amer Sports has been growing quickly. Today, China accounts for 6% of group sales.

'We have invested in local talent and have focused on providing the consumer a powerful brand experience, whether that be to core consumers through community engagement and sports marketing or to a wider range of consumers through online and own retail - today we have over 150 stores in China.'

Moving forward with the best partners

In the next three years, Amer Sports will continue to accelerate. 'We accelerate the areas that are working, and at the same time fix the ones that are not', White said.

In wholesale, Amer Sports sees it as key to concentrate on the accounts that are winning in the market.

'We have been doing this, and we know it works. We put in place joint business plans with the most strategic accounts across the globe. We commit to grow together and we support them of course in the most dynamic part of their business, the online part.'

In specialty, Amer Sports implements a strategy of premium partners.

'By the end of the year, we will have a whole network of premium partners in place, catering to consumers in epicenters across the globe. Some people want to see, feel or try the product before purchasing it. This network ensures that they can do so, close to where they live or work.'

Acceleration continues in modern channels

Amer Sports continues to accelerate e-commerce.

'We will drive more traffic by increasing our global footprint. We plan to go from 100 to 160 sites. It is key to make sure that we then give the consumer who comes to our sites a good brand experience and drive conversion. We use digital marketing to drive repeat purchases and more loyalty, increasing the consumer lifetime value.'

In own retail, Amer Sports will expand its rate of openings.

'We have opened 15-20 new stores each year, now we go to 25 or more, and we will position these in global epicenters. We will have nearly 500 branded stores by 2021', White said.

In e-tail, Amer Sports continues to grow quickly but in a selective way.

'We partner with the best e-tailers, the ones who come top of Google search, who are a reference for the consumer, who give a high level of service. Then we concentrate on driving page views at those e-tailers coupled with compelling content. In this way, we drive conversion, the consumer purchases our product and this in turn leads to more traffic. It is a virtuous cycle.'

Meaningful engagement

Today, a substantial number of consumers start their purchase journey online. When they do, it is critical that the consumer find our brand.

'We have developed a high level of success when the consumer searches online. However, we also strive to engage proactively with consumers. This means building a quality database of consumers at every touch-point so that we know and understand the consumer better and can engage with them in an effective and pertinent way.'

White explained how Amer Sports uses digital marketing to communicate with customers in a meaningful way, building repeat sales and loyalty:

'We will send millions of personalized messages to our consumers this year, and will send twice as many by 2021. The consumer wants this level of relationship with their favorite brands, with personalized and relevant interactions. Finally, consumer product reviews play a key role, providing a strong level of reassurance and helping the consumer make an informed choice. We tripled the number of reviews this year, and we will triple them again over the next three years. It provides a service to the consumer and at the same time increases conversion.'

Clearly a transformation of channels and experience aimed at satisfying today's demanding consumer.