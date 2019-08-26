Log in
Amer Sports financial information in ANTA Sports' half-year report

0
08/26/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Amer Sports Corporation
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE
August 26, 2019 at 8:00 am (EEST)

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA OR SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.


Amer Sports financial information in ANTA Sports’ half-year report

Following to the completion of a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in Amer Sports Corporation by Mascot Bidco Oy, ANTA Sports Products Limited, as an indirect shareholder of Mascot Bidco Oy, accounts Amer Sports as part of its investment in a joint venture after the acquisition.

Accordingly, the following Amer Sports’ second quarter financial information is included in ANTA Sports’ 2019 interim financial report which is published today:

  • Q2 net sales from continuing operations were EUR 518.9 million (Q2 2018: 455.1).
  • Q2 net result was EUR -51.2 million (Q2 2018: -28.9).
  • Net assets at the end of Q2 were EUR 779.8 million (June 30, 2018: 841.9).


For more information, please contact:
Jussi Siitonen, CFO, tel. +358 20 712 2511
Samppa Seppälä, Head of Corporate Communications and IR, tel. +358 50 568 0533


DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Main media
www.amersports.com

AMER SPORTS
Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Arc’teryx, Peak Performance, Atomic, Suunto, Wilson and Precor. The company’s technically advanced sports equipment, footwear and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
